Twenty-one members of Nebraska LEAD Class 40 were honored March 17 at a graduation banquet in Lincoln.
Class members just have completed a two-year leadership development experience that took them in January on a 13-day international study and travel seminar to Costa Rica, Colombia and Panama.
Two Triblanders, Stephanie Nelson of Minden and Chris Grams of Upland, were tapped as members of Class 40 after completing a competitive application process in summer 2021.
The Nebraska LEAD fellows met for seminars on college and university campuses across Nebraska and took a national study and travel seminar in winter 2022.
LEAD stands for Leadership Education/Action Development. The Nebraska LEAD Program is operated by the Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council, a nonprofit organization that represents a partnership between the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, other Nebraska colleges and universities, and supportive businesses, organizations and individuals who provide funding and logistical assistance.
Terry Hejny, a former Geneva High School agriculture teacher and Nebraska Extension educator in Fillmore County, is the Nebraska LEAD Program director.
The March 17 graduation event on UNL’s East Campus included remarks by Doug Kristensen of Minden, chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Ronnie Green, a former Sutton resident who will step down as UNL chancellor in June, was presented with the 2023 Dr. Allen G. Blezek Friend of LEAD award.
The award memorializes Blezek, a former longtime program director who died in 2020.
In addition to Nelson and Grams, members of Nebraska LEAD Class 40 included Mitch Oswald of Aurora; Andrew Bellamy of Cozad; Nate Parde of David City; Steve Landon of Greenwood; Timothy Hashman of Hemingford; Abe Smith and Hannah Swink, both of Kearney; Austin Benes, Kurtis Harms, David Moss, Rachel Prosser, Stephanie Schuler, Logan Sheets and Curtis Welsh, all of Lincoln; Cole Lewandowski of Litchfield; Trentee Bush of Norfolk; Dylan Haas of St. Edward; Blake Wohlers of Scottsbluff; and Eric Coufal of Wahoo.
Meanwhile, Nebraska LEAD fellows in Class 41 are entering the second year of their program experience.
Lance Pachta of Hebron is a member of Class 41. Others are Caleb Ayers of Dickens, Christopher Beerbohm of Scribner, Jamie Bright of Kimball, Jakob Burke of Imperial, Kari Christensen of Arthur, Easton Eggers of Omaha, Makayla Fox of Kearney, Jon Lechtenberg of Imperial, Abby Lineweber of Beatrice, Amanda Mogensen of Primrose, Rhett Montgomery of Kearney, Joe Ruskamp of North Bend, Brian Schwartz of Battle Creek, Anna Shadbolt of Gordon, Amber Shane of Atkinson, Alissa Troyer of Milford, Steve Vaughn of Brady, Tyler Wellman of Lincoln and Luke Zangger of North Loup.
Nebraska LEAD class members are selected from across the state to represent production agriculture, agribusiness and related professions. Nebraska LEAD fellows are responsible for a participation fee they can cover from their own resources or raise from supporters. Other program costs are covered by sponsors.
The application deadline for Nebraska LEAD Class 42 is June 15. For more information visit lead.unl.edu or call the program office at 402-472-6810 or email leadprogram@unl.edu.
