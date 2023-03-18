Nebraska LEAD courtesy photo

Stephanie Nelson of Minden (front) and other Nebraska LEAD fellows from Class 40 tour the coffee fields of Hacienda Vanecia, a working coffee farm and hotel between Salento and Medellin, Colombia, Jan. 13. 

 Courtesy of Nebraska LEAD Program

Twenty-one members of Nebraska LEAD Class 40 were honored March 17 at a graduation banquet in Lincoln.

Class members just have completed a two-year leadership development experience that took them in January on a 13-day international study and travel seminar to Costa Rica, Colombia and Panama.

