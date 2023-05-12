Sen. John Cavanaugh via Flatwater

State Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha says an analysis by the Nebraska Legislature’s research office calls into question the benefits of a proposed canal project as detailed in a state-commissioned report. The legislative analysis found the earlier report, which was conducted by the consulting firm Zanjero, possibly overestimated stream flows and overstated the canal’s benefits.

 Courtesy of Nebraska Legislature

The Nebraska Legislature’s own research office is casting doubt on the amount of water that state officials expect a proposed canal will deliver to the state.

But it appeared few lawmakers had seen those findings as of Wednesday, even as they march toward transferring $574.5 million in state funds to build the canal and claim water from Colorado.

