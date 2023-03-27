RED CLOUD — A trio of writers billing themselves as the Nebraska Poetry Pen Pals will take the stage at the Red Cloud Opera House here Thursday as part of a statewide tour to kick off National Poetry Month in April.
Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason, Colleen O’Doherty and Fernando Montejano will appear 7 p.m. at the historic opera house where author Willa Cather delivered her high school valedictorian address in 1890. The event is free and open to the public and is made possible by support from Humanities Nebraska.
The Nebraska Poetry Pen Pals, conceived by Mason, exist to connect poets from across the state from various backgrounds. The project is funded in part by a grant from the Academy of American Poets.
Mason was executive director of the Nebraska Writers Collective from 2009-22. Through the U.S. State Department, he has run workshops in Botswana, Romania, Nepal and Belarus. He is the recipient of a Pushcart Prize and fellowships from the Academy of American Poets and the Nebraska Arts Council.
Mason’s work can be found in The New York Times, on National Public Radio’s “Morning Edition,” in “American Life in Poetry,” and elsewhere. His fourth book, “At the Corner of Fantasy and Main: Disneyland, Midlife and Churros,” was released by The Old Mill Press in 2022.
O’Doherty is a Chicago-based writer with her master of fine arts degree in play and screenwriting from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She taught poetry writing and performance for the Nebraska Writers Collective from 2016-22.
O’Doherty’s plays have been performed onstage recently in New York, Ohio, Texas, Wisconsin, Louisiana, Florida and elsewhere. Her newest full-length play, “Stories: on the Brink,” was produced by Anastasis Theatre Co. as part of the Great Plains Theatre Commons in Omaha in fall 2021. Her one-minute plays were featured in Jakespeare Virtual Theatre Co.’s festival in February 2022.
Montejano is a writer, poet, radio host and more. He is artist in residence for the Ralston Baright Library and a fellow with Opera Omaha. He has been teaching and performing poetry for more than a decade.
This year, the National Willa Cather Center is celebrating the 150th anniversary of Cather’s birth, as well as the centenary of several of her works, including the reissue and expansion of her original book of poems. Cather’s “April Twilights and Other Poems” was published in 1923.
Throughout April, all National Willa Cather Center social media platforms will feature daily poems read and recorded on video by such national figures as Robert Pinksy, Rosanne Cash, Ken Burns, Catherine Schine, Scott Turow, and those with Nebraska ties including Randy Essex, Marg Helgenberger, Twyla Hanson, Matt Mason, Kent Pavelka and Genevieve Randall.
To learn more, call the National Willa Cather Center at 402-746-2653 or visit www.willacather.org.
