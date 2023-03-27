RED CLOUD — A trio of writers billing themselves as the Nebraska Poetry Pen Pals will take the stage at the Red Cloud Opera House here Thursday as part of a statewide tour to kick off National Poetry Month in April.

Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason, Colleen O’Doherty and Fernando Montejano will appear 7 p.m. at the historic opera house where author Willa Cather delivered her high school valedictorian address in 1890. The event is free and open to the public and is made possible by support from Humanities Nebraska.

