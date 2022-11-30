Boston College Nebraska Basketball
Buy Now

Nebraska’s Keisei Tominaga (30) drives against Boston College’s DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday in Lincoln.

 Rebecca S. Gratz/AP

The Associated Press

LINCOLN — Keisei Tominaga matched a career best with 23 points and Nebraska rolled to an 88-67 win over Boston College on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

