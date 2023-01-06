Soybean board to meet in York Jan. 10
The Nebraska Soybean Board will bypass Lincoln for its next meeting on Jan. 10, instead gathering at the Holthus Convention Center in York.
The board, which is made up of nine soybean grower-directors from around the state, will conduct regular business and receive committee and industry reports. The meeting is open to the public will provide an opportunity for public discussion.
The meeting begins 9 a.m. and is expected to last into the late afternoon. The Holthus Center is at 3130 Holen Ave. For a complete agenda, visit the NSB website at www.nebraskasoybeans.org.
The board, which has its offices in Lincoln, collects and disburses Nebraska’s share of funds generated by a national checkoff on soybean sales. Nebraska invests its funds in research, education, and domestic and foreign markets, including new uses for soybeans and soybean products.
