The Nebraska State Fair recorded a 29.9% year-over-year increase in visitor attendance for the first five days of this year’s fair, Aug. 25 through 29.
According to preliminary data, total attendance through Tuesday was 149,374, compared for 114,996 for the first five days of the 2022 fair in Grand Island, the fair announced in a news release.
Day-by-day attendance was 17,947 on Aug. 25, 50,276 on Aug. 26, 30,515 on Aug. 27, 22,691 on Aug. 28 and 27,946 on Aug. 29.
A fair official gave a nod to favorable weather conditions as part of the reason for the healthy attendance.
“We had a very strong day on Saturday with nice, cool temperatures,” said Jaime Parr, Nebraska State Fair executive director. “We believe the word is getting out that Whatever Your Flavor, you’ll find something to enjoy as you explore this fair, and that is reflected in the early numbers.”
“Whatever Your Flavor” is the theme of this year’s fair, which continues through Labor Day weekend, wrapping up on Sept. 4.
Aug. 28 was the first day with a Nebraska Lottery Concert Series event, starting a run of seven consecutive days with national touring acts.
Historically, the fair’s second weekend — Labor Day weekend — is the better-attended of the two weekends. And the fair will not be competing for Nebraska football fans’ attention this weekend, either, as the Huskers opened their season against Minnesota in a Thursday night game.
“We are so excited these numbers reflect what anyone at the fair this weekend probably felt: ‘This place is exciting!’” Parr said. “With plenty more fun events to come the rest of this week and dry weather in the forecast, we expect this trend to continue.”
Afternoon high temperatures for Friday through Labor Day are expected to be in the mid- to upper 90s.
