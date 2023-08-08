Nebraska state park vehicle entry permits will be going up in price for 2024 following action by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Aug. 4.
Meeting in Valentine, commissioners voted to increase the fee for the annual permit for Nebraska-licensed vehicles from $30 to $35. Meanwhile, the price of temporary (daily) permits for in-state vehicles will go up from $6 to $7.
The in-state fee increases activated commensurate price hikes for vehicles licensed outside of Nebraska. For those vehicles, annual permits will increase from $60 to $70, and daily permits will increase from $12 to $14.
Duplicate permits will increase in price from $15 to $17.50 for Nebraska vehicles and from $30 to $35 for out-of-state vehicles.
In a news release announcing the price changes, Game and Parks noted that of the 38 states that have resident annual state park entry permits, just six charge less for them than Nebraska does.
