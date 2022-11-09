Election 2022 Nebraska

Volunteer Sue Berg places a sign saying that voters will not need ID while helping to get the polling place ready at W. Clarke Swanson Library branch in Omaha on Tuesday. Nebraska voters Tuesday approved Nebraska Initiative 432, which amends the state constitution to require valid photo identification in order to vote and authorize the state legislature to pass laws to specify the photo identification requirements.

 Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP

The Associated Press

OMAHA — Nebraska voters on Tuesday decided to significantly raise the state’s minimum wage over the next several years and require voters to provide government identification at polling places.

