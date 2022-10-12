While the calendar on your wall may still indicate Election Day is almost a month away, another calendar — the one that provides a roadmap for election processes across Nebraska — shows a great deal already is happening.
Voters should be aware of the various deadlines approaching and take action so their vote in the 2022 general election will be received on time and count.
To begin with, Oct. 21 is the postmark deadline for voter registrations being submitted by U.S. Mail, and the last day a registration application can be delivered to the election office by anyone other than the voter. Last-day voter registrations may be submitted online prior to midnight.
For those who would find it more convenient, voter registrations also may be submitted at offices of the state Department of Motor Vehicles, state Department of Education and state Department of Health and Human Services through the close of business Oct. 21.
Citizens still may register in person at their local election office through the end of business on Oct. 28.
Voters wishing to have early voting ballots mailed to them must have their applications in to the election office by the close of business on Oct. 28.
Local election officials must publish sample ballots in the local newspaper sometime between Oct. 24 and Nov. 5, except in jurisdictions where the election is being conducted entirely by mail. In those situations, the sample ballots must have been published by Oct. 8.
Oct. 28 is the last day for a write-in candidate for office to file a notarized affidavit and filing fee with the filing officer.
Nov. 7 is the last day for in-person early voting at the county clerk or election commissioner’s office.
Election Day is Nov. 8, with polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Time. All early voting ballots being returned to the election office in person must be there by 8 p.m.
No unofficial returns or partial returns in any election may be released to the public prior to 8 p.m.
County canvassing boards will meet after the election to certify county results. Until that happens, results remain unofficial.
The Nebraska Board of State Canvassers will meet Dec. 5 to certify the election results.
For more information, visit the elections section of the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office website, sos.ne.gov, or contact your local county clerk or election commissioner’s office.
