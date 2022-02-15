Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln has announced its 2021 fall semester academic honors list for students enrolled in traditional and adult undergraduate programs.
Among traditional undergraduates, students earning at least a 3.75 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale while completing a full-time course load of at least 12 credit hours of graded work (pass/fail courses are not included) are eligible.
Among adult undergraduates, students earning at least a 3.75 GPA while completing six or more hours of graded work (pass/fail courses are not included) are eligible.
Honored students with home addresses in Tribland follow:
Alexandria: Caitlin Nimmich, Casey Nimmich
Alma: Peyton McQuay, Madison Schuller
Blue Hill: Colby Karr
Blue Hill: Abbagail Lora
Campbell: Mark Thurston
Fairfield: Rami Hinrichs
Hastings: Isaiah Henry, Dawson Jacobus, Anna Johnson, Justise Propp, Alice Vu, Kaitlyn Zimmerman
Hebron: Logan Wiedel
Juniata: Margaret Harris
Kenesaw: Jenna Jaeschke
Naponee: Claire Harrison
Shickley: Jadyn Kleinschmidt
Superior: Trisha Hayes, Adin Leibel, Aric Leibel
Sutton: Melanie Minchow, Abigail Parten
