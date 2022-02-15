Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln has announced its 2021 fall semester academic honors list for students enrolled in traditional and adult undergraduate programs.

Among traditional undergraduates, students earning at least a 3.75 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale while completing a full-time course load of at least 12 credit hours of graded work (pass/fail courses are not included) are eligible.

Among adult undergraduates, students earning at least a 3.75 GPA while completing six or more hours of graded work (pass/fail courses are not included) are eligible.

Honored students with home addresses in Tribland follow:

Alexandria: Caitlin Nimmich, Casey Nimmich

Alma: Peyton McQuay, Madison Schuller

Blue Hill: Colby Karr

Blue Hill: Abbagail Lora

Campbell: Mark Thurston

Fairfield: Rami Hinrichs

Hastings: Isaiah Henry, Dawson Jacobus, Anna Johnson, Justise Propp, Alice Vu, Kaitlyn Zimmerman

Hebron: Logan Wiedel

Juniata: Margaret Harris

Kenesaw: Jenna Jaeschke

Naponee: Claire Harrison

Shickley: Jadyn Kleinschmidt

Superior: Trisha Hayes, Adin Leibel, Aric Leibel

Sutton: Melanie Minchow, Abigail Parten

0
0
0
0
0