Iowa Nebraska Basketball
Iowa's Connor McCaffery (30) fouls Nebraska's Sam Griesel (5) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game Thursday in Lincoln.

 John Peterson/AP

The Associated Press

LINCOLN — Juwan Gary scored 14 points and each Nebraska starter scored in double figures and the Cornhuskers ran away from Iowa early and went on to a 66-50 win. C.J. Wilcher scored 13 points, Sam Griesel 12 and Emmanuel Bandoumel and Derrick Walker each scored 10 for Nebraska which snapped a three-game losing streak. Kris Murray, in his first return to the lineup since missing four games due to injury, scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Iowa.

