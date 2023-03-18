Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 15F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph, becoming WSW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 15F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph, becoming WSW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.