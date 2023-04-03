IDLEWILDE ACRES — On a chilly but sun-drenched morning eight days before Easter, dozens of children and their adults turned out Saturday to hunt for colorful eggs and celebrate the good things that can happen when neighbors work together.
Promptly at 10 a.m., a whistle sent the young people scrambling for candy and prizes at Sidel Park.
Around a half-hour later, the same children regrouped to use a giant scissors and cut the ceremonial ribbon for the newly updated and improved park playground.
“One, two, three, IDLEWILDE,” they hollered before cutting the ribbon to applause from the grown-ups, then heading over to a table where popcorn and other snacks were waiting for them.
Saturday’s event was the culmination of a year-and-a-half of planning, research, fundraising and volunteer construction activity by residents of the Idlewilde Acres neighborhood southwest of Hastings.
Michelle Lubken, co-chair of a neighborhood committee formed to determine the park’s future, said the impetus was removal of an old play structure that, along with a sand volleyball court, was the focal point of the park established in memory of Norman R. “Si” Sidel following his death in 1990.
“It was a wooden structure that lasted over 25 years,” Lubken said.
Because the old play structure was no longer desirable, the board of Adams County Sanitary Improvement District No. 2 — essentially, the Idlewilde town council — had it removed. But the board then asked Lubken and longtime neighborhood resident Steve Wolford to head up a committee to determine what should happen next.
They assembled a committee that includes Idlewilde neighbors of various ages and years of residency. The group then conducted a survey that turned up 75% to 80% support for keeping the park.
The neighbors researched play structure options, visited other playgrounds, and developed a “wish list” of features they would like to see.
Lubken said priorities for the playground included swings and structures the children could climb.
“The highlight was to get a group swing,” she said, motioning in the direction of the one that now has been installed.
The playground also offers infant/toddler swings and traditional swings a short distance from the play structure.
The group succeeded in raising $46,000 through private donations from residents, area businesses and even some former residents who care about Idlewilde’s future. SID No. 2 matched those donations, so far chipping in $39,000 to $40,000.
Sand from the old volleyball court was removed in 2022 in anticipation of the new playground being installed. Neighbors cut about $10,000 of the project price by committing to do all the construction work themselves.
Construction began in November 2022, but supply chain problems kept necessary parts trickling in through February, dragging out the completion date.
Neighbors of all ages, representing around 32 or 33 of Idlewilde’s 88 households, were part of the construction work at some point. Kids helped move mulch, gaining their own sense of ownership in the poject.
The park was a lively place when the brunt of the work was being completed, Lubken and Wolford said.
“We had probably 10 people out here for three days during the build,” Wolford said, noting that 270, 80-pound bags of Sakrete bagged concrete mix went into their work.
While Saturday was a landmark day for the project, the committee has plans for further improvements, including a sidewalk to run from the park’s parking area down to the playground, a ramp for handicapped-accessibility, plus benches and lighting work.
To that end, Idlewilde has become a new participant in the Give Hastings Day fundraising event facilitated by the Hastings Community Foundation. The donation window for this year’s 10th annual event opens April 19 and continues through May 4, which is designated as the official “Give Hastings Day.”
Lubken said SID No. 2 is keeping the park committee’s account open to collect any future donations that come in to help with further improvements and upkeep.
Wolford said the first houses at Idlewilde were built in 1975. He said the number of residences in the neighborhood has increased by roughly one-third since he moved there 33 years ago.
He and Lubken agreed that perhaps up to half the homes in the neighborhood are occupied by families with children from birth through high school age.
Lubken said that while a Facebook page and newsletter help keep Idlewilde up-to-date on neighborhood news, the planning and execution of the playground project — and especially the many hours spent together on the construction itself — have helped many neighbors get to know each other better.
“That is what brought the project together the most, was the true building of it,” she said.
Besides the park and playground, the Idlewilde development includes a lake that offers recreational opportunities. Traditional community activities include a Fourth of July parade and fireworks show.
The park still includes a shelter house built by Derek Snow as an Eagle Scout project in 1994 or 1995.
Lubken said that with the park being improved, Idlewilde residents hope even more community-building activities occur on a more spontaneous basis in the future.
Saturday’s Easter egg hunt was organized by Isabelle Weston and Payton Thomas, both lifelong Idlewilde residents, who both are 14 and are eighth-graders at Adams Central Junior-Senior High School.
“This was the first year we’ve done this, but we’re hoping to make it a tradition,” Weston said.
Thomas’ older sister gathered the supplies for a community Easter egg hunt in a previous year, but the event did not materialize. This time, however, the festivities got off the ground.
The girls said that while young people in the neighborhood have enjoyed the park through the years, the improvements should make the times spent there even better in the future.
Both said they love their neighborhood for its outdoor opportunities, but also for the close-knit, supportive relationships between residents in good times and bad.
“If anything were to happen, you’d have all your neighbors at your side,” Weston said.
