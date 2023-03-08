WBC Baseball Panama Taiwan
Panama pitcher Humberto Mejia pitches to a Taiwan batter during the first inning at Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taichung Wednesday.

 I-Hwa Cheng/AP

The Associated Press

TAICHUNG, Taiwan — The 20-team World Baseball Classic got underway after a six-year absence with Panama defeating Taiwan 12-5 for its first win in tournament history and the Netherlands beating Cuba 4-2 as Didi Gregorius drove in the tying run and scored the go-ahead run.

