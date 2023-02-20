Throughout her working career, Traci Skalberg has made it her life's work to do unto others through her roles with area nonprofit organizations.
In her latest venture, the Central Community College-Columbus campus alumna and Grand Island resident has elevated her service to another level as executive director of the CCC Foundation based in Hastings.
Charged with raising funds on a major scale representing CCC's 25-county coverage area, she already is tackling multimillion-dollar projects within her first six months since replacing Dean Moors, who retired in November 2022 after 14 years with the foundation.
The scope of Skalberg’s work figures to affect students and communities across central Nebraska for decades to come.
"It's just a bigger playground, and I'm super excited to be part of it," she said of the role, which follows her 19-year run as first-ever executive director of the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation. "This position is kind of like coming home for me a little bit with CCC in my background, but it is also a new challenge. I'm excited to be able to add more communities like Hastings, Columbus, Kearney, Lexington and Holdrege, investing in community by investing in students."
In her work with GIPSF, Skalberg raised more than $30 million for students and projects, segueing from part- to-full-time work through high-priority projects that included construction of the district's Career Pathways Institute, a theater remodeling, and construction of Memorial Stadium, along with other big-dollar projects.
"There were lots of great projects that were physical, but we also put about $7 million into scholarships for students," she said.
Skalberg first realized her aptitude and fondness for nonprofit work shortly after graduating from Doane College (now Doane University) in 1997. It was through her stints with the Grand Island YWCA, the American Red Cross and Stuhr Museum Foundation that she became enamored with the helping nonprofit entities achieve their financial goals.
"At that point I realized I wanted to work in nonprofit," she said. "At the end of the day, it all boils down to relationships, being able to get out and help our communities understand and invest in their community college. Ultimately, we're all in this together trying to make our communities better. We're just the catalysts that help people roll up their sleeves and get it done.
"I am very mission-driven. I've got to have purpose in life, and in this kind of work, you know why you get up every day: because you can make a difference. I can't imagine doing anything else."
Her vision going forward is to help bolster the college's footprint through major infrastructure projects, including construction of an inclusive playground structure at Ryder Park in Grand Island as envisioned by students in CCC's occupational therapy assistant program. Expected to break ground in July, the classroom project will serve the community as a gift from students and the college, she said.
Also on the foundation's radar is the Generations of Impact Project, a planned-giving initiative that will endow both infrastructure and student scholarships and programs.
"It's a super-exciting project," she said. "We're seeking to raise $25 million in planned and deferred gifts. In eight months, we're at about $11 million. We're hoping to wrap up the target campaign in another 18 months.
"I just think it's wonderful to be able to expand my ability to impact even the tiniest communities, from just Grand Island proper to all of central Nebraska."
When not wearing her hat as CCCF executive director, the widow and mother of three will continue to "follow her kids around" to show choir, speech, and other "fun things you get to do as a parent," she said.
She founded the Nebraska Assocation of Public Schools Foundation while at GIPS, and she'll continue to serve students in elementary, middle and high schools on a larger scale as president of the National Association of Education Foundations.
CCC President Matt Gotschall expressed immediate excitement and confidence at Skalberg's hiring.
"Central Community College students and donors should be confident in Traci's proven commitment to education, central Nebraska and CCC," Gotschall said. "I'm very proud to have a CCC alumna building upon the excellent base Dean Moors has provided on which the foundation will continue to grow."
