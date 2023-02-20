Traci Skalberg

 Courtesy

Throughout her working career, Traci Skalberg has made it her life's work to do unto others through her roles with area nonprofit organizations.

In her latest venture, the Central Community College-Columbus campus alumna and Grand Island resident has elevated her service to another level as executive director of the CCC Foundation based in Hastings.

