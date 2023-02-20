After spending more than a decade working in downtown Hastings, taking over two positions that help to promote downtown only made sense for one community member.

Megan Arrington-Williams started working in downtown Hastings shortly after graduating from Hastings College in 2009. Since that time, she has continually been involved with the downtown through everything from working as a yogi at Avani Day Spa and Yoga Studio to serving as director of operations and marketing at First Street Brewing Co.

