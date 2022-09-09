HALL COUNTY — Organizers of next week’s Husker Harvest Days farm exposition near here are promising attendees a “whole new experience” related to new exhibitors and improvements to the premises.
HHD, which is billed as the world’s largest totally irrigated working farm show, runs Tuesday through Thursday on the show grounds in the Grand Island-Alda area.
Demonstrations, seminars and displays are part-and-parcel of the long-running exposition. This year, more than 60 new exhibitors and some of “the most modern innovations in the agriculture industry” will be welcomed.
“I think many attendees have a ritual in place when they visit the show,” said Matt Jungmann, show director for Farm Progress Cos., which publishes Nebraska Farmer Magazine and presents Husker Harvest Days each year in partnership with the nonprofit Agriculture Institute of Nebraska.
“They take the same path every year to see the same exhibitors, but the 2022 Husker Harvest Days will be a novel experience for every producer that walks through the gates. Farmers and ranchers will still see familiar favorites, but they’ll want to take their time walking around because we’re packed with fresh exhibitors.”
For those who may be bothered by dust on the show grounds, it may be helpful to know roads and entry points around the show grounds this year were improved with an environmentally sustainable, soybean-based dust control system made possible by the Nebraska Soybean Board.
The application covers the entirety of the show perimeter and should increase visibility and improve safety for exhibitors and showgoers while showcasing the diversity of end uses for the humble soybean.
In other changes, visitors will find a building occupied by startup companies at the forefront of future ag technology.
The show grounds are on Husker Highway west of Grand Island, or 1 ½ miles north and two miles west of Alda. Open hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 13 and 14 and 8-4 on Sept. 15.
Discount admission is available for those who purchase advance tickets online. For more information visit www.HuskerHarvestDays.com.
