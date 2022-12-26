Hastings’ new city administrator may have started on the job as Hastings was going into a period of sub-zero temperatures, but he has received a warm welcome.
Shawn Metcalf spoke during an interview Friday morning, two days after starting as city administrator.
“I’ve had a lot of people reach out and just say, ‘We’re here to help you,’ ” he said. “It’s been a really warm welcome. It’s been great.”
So far, the job has been an exciting learning experience.
“There are some new areas that I haven’t dealt with before or worked in, like the museum, and there’s some different areas that will be some learning curves for me, but it’s been fun,” Metcalf said. “It’s been exciting. I’m excited to be able to learn new things here and be able to bring to the table things I’ve learned in past jobs, too.”
Metcalf, 36, comes to Hastings from Rawlins, Wyoming, where he had served as city manager/CEO since 2020.
Metcalf moved to Hastings with his wife, Jordan, and their three daughters, ages 9, 7 and 5.
Since moving to Hastings, the Metcalf family has spent a lot of time at the Hastings Family YMCA.
Metcalf has a bachelor of recreation management and youth leadership degree from Brigham Young University and a master of public administration degree, also from BYU.
While working on his master’s degree, he completed an internship with the city manager in Pleasant Grove, Utah, as well as internships working under an economic development director and community development director.
He went on to work as a management analyst and then senior budget and management analyst for the city of San Antonio.
He returned to his home state in 2013 and spent two years as assistant city manager and finance and human resources director in Roosevelt, Utah.
He then served five years as associate vice president for human resources at Uintah Basin Technical College in Roosevelt from 2015-20 before taking the post at Rawlins in 2020.
During his first day on the job, Metcalf met between 200 and 300 employees during a luncheon at the Hastings City Auditorium.
“That’s a great way to start a job, is just to meet people,” he said.
He also attended the Hastings City Council meeting on Dec. 12. Although Metcalf hadn’t officially started in his position yet, he took the time before and after the meeting to meet as many city officials and members of the public as possible.
For his second week on the job, Metcalf plans to visit every city building and every department, visiting with employees, getting to know them better and more about their operations and what they each do.
“I think that’s a great first thing to do while I’m here, is to get in there and see all of our operations,” he said.
He also has started meeting with council members, learning key issues for elected officials as well as staff members.
“I’m trying to not get too ahead of myself,” he said. “I want to be a sponge completely and listen and learn a lot and then kind of go from there.”
Eventually, Metcalf plans to conduct goal setting with council members.
“I’m excited to hopefully give them the experience they would hope to have from their city administrator and visiting with them and communicating with them,” he said. “I know that’s a high priority for City Council. I hope I can do that really well for them.”
Council President Matt Fong was one of two council members who served on the 12-member search committee.
For Fong, it was Metcalf’s communication, budgeting and human resources background as well as his strategic planning that stood out.
“For me, and many other members of the search committee, we were all really impressed in his experience in a variety of areas that are really important for our community, the HR perspective, budgeting and his communication and what he’s done in other communities to try to reach out and connect with community members and he participated in strategic planning processes as well,” Fong said. “All of those really are central for us in our success for the future.”
Fong was particularly impressed with the creativity Metcalf employed in Rawlins when it came to communicating the city’s message with the public.
“Many members of the council as well as the search committee were open to trying different ways to communicate about happenings in our community,” he said.
Communication was one of the most important areas for Fong when looking for a new city administrator.
“I did really appreciate what he tried to do in several other communities, and just through the search process and his interview, he really did do a nice job of communicating very directly and having a nice, easy communication style, which I think will resonate with our community members,” he said.
Metcalf said Rawlins experimented with a lot of different engagement efforts. Some of those engagement efforts were better than others.
One of the most popular efforts, he said, was a magazine published three times a year and mailed to all residents that included updates on city projects.
“If you were to pick that up you would know these are the key things going on and what we’re looking at,” he said.
Metcalf also interviewed Rawlins department heads on Facebook live in a feature called “behind the scenes.”
“It just involves the community and gives them that inside scoop,” he said.
He had his own Facebook Live videos, giving residents the opportunity to ask questions.
In Hastings, Metcalf foresees conducting question-and-answer times.
“Although right now I don’t have tons of answers because I’ve been here for two days,” he said.
Public engagement is a top priority for Metcalf.
“Our residents are who employ us and in the very end that is who we’re serving,” he said. “That’s why we want to engage with them as much as possible.”
