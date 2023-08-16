LAWRENCE — Last season, Brian Blevins was proud of the way his team got back to winning games the Lawrence-Nelson way. The Raiders were a physical team that played with discipline and relentless effort. That combination led to a successful season, winning eight games after totaling just nine victories in the previous three years combined. 

L-N lost some key seniors from last season's squad, but this year's seniors played a big role in the turnaround and now have the opportunity to continue to lay the foundation for Raiders to come.

