Robotic technology first utilized in Mary Lanning Healthcare’s Surgical Services Department in June is making lung cancer diagnosis a whole lot easier to swallow for area patients.

The Monarch Platform system of Auris Health is a less invasive alternative procedure that allows doctors to biopsy small abnormalities in the lungs that could be cancers while the patient is sedated. And unlike the bronchoscope procedure performed by a radiologist via a computed tomography (CT) scan, this new method of treatment enables deeper exploratory penetration into the lung to access small airways that were previously unreachable while greatly reducing the risk of collapsing the lung during the process.

0
0
0
0
0