The Stream

This combination of photos shows promotional art for “Accused, a series that debuted Jan. 22 on Fox; “Poker Face,” a series premiering Jan. 26 on Peacock; “Shot Gun Wedding,” a film premiering Jan. 27 on Amazon; and “You People,” a film premiering on Netflix on Jan. 27.

 Peacock, Amazon and Netflix via AP

The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include fresh albums from Sam Smith and Elle King, the return of Jennifer Lopez in the rom-com “Shotgun Wedding,” and the TV show “Poker Face,” starring Natasha Lyonne as a wise-cracking, friendly drifter who has an uncanny ability to immediately know if someone is lying. The new Fox series “Accused” has a new cast each week with someone on trial for a crime and “black-ish” creator Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill co-wrote “You People,” a new Netflix comedy about a Los Angeles interracial couple and the culture clash of their families.

