The Stream

This combination of photos shows promotional art for "The Muppets Mayhem," premiering May 10 on Disney+; "Class of 09" premiering May 10 on Hulu and "City on Fire," a series premiering May 12 on Apple TV+.

 Disney+/Hulu/Apple TV+ via AP

The Associated Press

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week.

0
0
0
0
0