A farmer-owned company that already had 200 million gallons of annual ethanol production capacity in south central Nebraska has partnered with Aurora Cooperative to nearly double that productive potential.
On Feb. 26, KAAPA Ethanol Holdings LLC and Aurora Cooperative Elevator Co. announced they had closed on a joint venture bringing Aurora’s two ethanol plants and associated grain facilities into the KAAPA family.
The new venture is known as KAAPA Partners Aurora LLC, and makes KAAPA Ethanol Holdings the majority owner and operator of the Aurora facilities while Aurora Cooperative retains a minority interest.
Terms of the transaction were not announced in joint news releases from the two companies.
According to a March 2020 joint news release from Aurora Cooperative and Pacific Ethanol Inc., a previous operator of the Aurora plants, the Aurora facilities had annual production capacity of 145 million gallons of denatured grain alcohol, plus 4.1 million bushels of grain storage and integrated rail facilities.
The two plants are located west of Aurora in what was known as the Aurora West Complex when construction began in 2006.
KAAPA Ethanol LLC got its start in 2001 as a farmer-owned venture building a plant along U.S. Highway 6/34 between Minden and Axtell in western Kearney County. The plant opened in 2003 and today has nameplate annual ethanol production capacity of 80 million gallons, according to a national chart posted on the website of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
The Nebraska Ethanol Board lists the Kearney County plant’s annual corn grind at 28 million bushels in a dry mill process, with 43 permanent employees.
In 2016, KAAPA Ethanol Holdings LLC purchased the former Abengoa Bioenergy Plant at Ravenna, which now has annual production capacity of 120 million gallons of ethanol, an annual corn grind of 31 million bushels in a dry mill process and 50 permanent employees, according to national and state listings. The plant was built in 2007.
Corporate offices for KAAPA Ethanol Holdings LLC are in Kearney.
The Aurora plants recently have been operated by Aurora Cooperative Ethanol LLC. Aurora Co-op held a 26% ownership interest in the previous operator, Pacific Aurora LLC, until purchasing the other 74% in 2020 from Pacific Ethanol Inc., a California company.
The Nebraska Ethanol Board shows the Aurora plants having a combined corn grind of 37 million bushels per year with 45 permanent employees.
In a joint news release from KAAPA and Aurora Cooperative on Sept. 29, 2022, the companies announced their agreement to enter the KAAPA Partners Aurora venture.
“Aurora Cooperatve has led the way in promoting E-15 and higher ethanol blend fuels in Nebraska with it’s a-Stops and other efforts,” said Paul Kenney of Amherst, chairman of KAAPA Ethanol Holdings LLC, in the September release. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to partner with Aurora Cooperative with its ethanol and grain facilities west of Aurora and look forward to a long and prosperous partnership.”
Chris Decker, Aurora Cooperative CEO, said the prospective deal could benefit all parties.
“Aurora Cooperative and KAAPA share similar values and exist for the sole purpose of serving our farmer-owners,” Decker said in September. “Aurora Cooperative believes this partnership will allow us to make the investments needed in order for these assets to remain a value-added destination market for our farmer-owners in the future.”
Chuck Woodside, KAAPA Ethanol Holdings’ CEO, said the partnership makes business sense.
“Hamilton County is an excellent location logistically for an ethanol plant,” Woodside said. “The proximity to our plants in Minden and Ravenna will give us the opportunity for additional synergies.”
The February news release announcing the deal had closed mentions plans to improvement and expansion of the Aurora facilities to increase both efficiency and capacity.
In addition to the Minden and Ravenna plants, KAAPA Ethanol Holdings LLC owns KAAPA grains in Elm Creek and has ownership interests in ethanol plants in North Dakota, Minnesota and Ohio, respectively.
