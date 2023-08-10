DOING FRONT FLIPS
By John Kugelman
Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz
John Kugelman is a software engineer and musician from Gainesville, Va. His father, who turns 80 this year, is a sounding board for John’s puzzle ideas, and John finds that brainstorming with him is a great way to stay connected. ‘‘Every time I see him, we throw around all kinds of wordplay, just spitballing and letting our minds roam.’’ This is John’s first crossword for The Times. It grew out of 38-Across. — W.?S.
ACROSS
1 Org. that sells ‘
‘Speaking up for those who can’t’’ T-shirts
6 Bread or pasta, informally
10 Rae of ‘‘Vengeance’’
14 Gives off
19 Social movement that Teddy Roosevelt proclaimed ‘‘the most American thing in America’’
21 Boyfriend
22 Christopher ____, director of ‘‘Oppenheimer’’ (2023)
23 ‘‘Hugh Hefner was quite the media mogul. They called him .?.?. ’’
25 Leaf-wrapped Turkish dish
26 Chargeable cars, for short
27 Jerkface
28 ‘‘Hands off!’’
30 Catch
31 Key item
34 Lauder in the cosmetics aisle
36 Grabs a snack, say
38 ‘‘I know they’ve had them on all day, but let the kids eat their candy. After all, a Ring Pop is a .?.?. ’
44 ‘‘Mwa-ha-ha-ha’’ is one
45 ‘‘General’’ with a spicy recipe
46 De Armas who name-checked the New York Times crossword on ‘‘S.N.L.’’
47 Slithering swimmer
48 Raison d’____
49 One of a record 2,297 for Hank Aaron
51 Bit of Old Norse
53 Columbus sch.
56 ‘‘Do you really trust these Bitcoiners? Beware .?.?. ’’
60 Suppressed, as a story
63 Dreaded collectors
64 Academic with funding, say
65 Formation involving fibrin
66 Jumbled mess
68 ‘‘____-daisy!’’
70 Cherished
71 Best
73 Family nickname
77 Publicly makes fun of, slangily, with ‘‘on’’
78 ‘‘That poor lion has a mighty toothache. Boy, .?.?. ’’
82 Boyo
83 Soothsayer
84 Counterpart of 76-Down
85 Big Apple fashion inits.
86 Sport-____ (vehicle)
89 Home to Masada National Park: Abbr.
90 Lead-in to Pen
92 Sliced into thin strips,
as carrots
94 ‘‘Enjoy your stay on our horse farm. Hope it’s not too noisy. You can expect .?.?. ’’
99 One of five every seven
100 Roman theater
101 Half a giggle
102 ‘‘Y’’ on a form
103 ‘‘What ____’’ (‘‘Bummer!’’)
105 Rain checks?
109 Kvass grain
112 Story that goes over one’s head?
114 ‘‘Can you believe I sneaked into Buckingham Palace
in a trunk and saw the king?
I was a .?.?. ’’
118 What was exited during Brexit
119 King who said, ‘‘How sharper than a serpent’s tooth it is to have a thankless child!’’
120 Annual New Year’s celebration in Pasadena
121 ____ Haute, Ind.
122 Titular Austen heroine
123 Small tips, maybe
124 Forest nymph
DOWN
1 Fictional supplier of Jet-Propelled Pogo Sticks and Dehydrated Boulders
2 Makeshift knife
3 Grading option
4 Director’s shout
5 Loved, loved, loved, with ‘‘up’’
6 Die, e.g.
7 Shade of blue
8 Verb for a biblical cup
9 Cast out
10 ‘‘Nobody ever got fired
for buying ____’’
(old business saying)
11 With these, one can surely walk on water
12 Learned
13 ____-Hungarian Empire
14 What might prompt nostalgia
15 Pasture sound
16 ‘‘Uh-huh, sure’’
17 Leaf-wrapped Mexican dish
18 Catches
20 Set, as a security system
24 Himalayan sight .?.?. or maybe not
29 Start to see red
32 The Magic, on scoreboards
33 Kind of whale with two blowholes
35 Whole
37 Country with no official language
38 Bitty
39 Night before
40 Restrain, as breath
41 Wait in the shadows
42 Expels
43 Of two minds
49 Kind of cat with short, curly fur
50 Comic-book sound effect
52 Fleece-lined boots
53 Habitually
54 Rare treat, maybe
55 Employers
56 Was accepted
57 Faith that preaches religious unity
58 Nunavut people
59 Himalayan river
60 Curmudgeon’s countenance
61 ____ Centauri
62 Hauled
66 Enjoy, as an article, even though it makes your blood boil
67 Mont Blanc, par exemple
69 Big name in chicken
72 Didn’t pick up what someone was putting down
74 Loose, as laces
75 U.S. intelligence org.
76 Counterpart of 84-Across
77 Least sweet, maybe
79 Square’s length squared
80 Choctaw word for ‘‘people,’’ as seen in a U.S. state name
81 Kapoor of ‘‘Slumdog Millionaire’’
86 Happening
87 Oolong or Darjeeling
88 Ice-cream entrepreneur Joseph
89 Annoy
91 Play thing?
92 Eagerly accepts
93 Dundee denial
94 Reach a dental milestone
95 Prynne of ‘‘The Scarlet Letter’’
96 Periwinkle, by another name
97 Stitched
98 ‘‘I want,’’ in Oaxaca
99 Comedian Cenac
104 [Excuse me]
106 Latin 101 infinitive
107 GPS suggestions: Abbr.
108 Soak (up)
110 When tripled, ‘‘Blah, blah, blah’’
111 Word with eagle or green
113 Occupational suffix
115 Italian unit of time
116 Big roll
117 Pirate’s exclamation
