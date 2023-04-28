Across
1 Inundates with messages
6 Starting from
10 Farm male
14 Slip
19 Word spelled starting with an alif in Arabic
20 Style of Chicago’s NBC Tower, informally
21 Traditional wisdom
22 Fine woodworking detail
23 Blender button
24 Lottery prize?
27 Deception, metaphorically
28 Cambridgeshire’s historic ____ Hall
29 They were once advertised with the slogan ‘‘Polly wants a cracker?’’
30 Painted 25 percent of the house?
34 ‘‘Eww, yuck!’’
35 It’s a snap
36 768 parts of a gal.
38 Lacking in vitality
42 Heavy cookware item
45 Dancer’s boss
48 Cruet contents
50 Hogwash
51 Obama’s first chief of staff
54 Make one’s long story overly short?
58 Canner’s purchase
59 Dog owner’s hope ... or a cat owner’s pipe dream?
60 Regulator of e-cigarettes, for short
61 Butter maker
62 Trees whose wood is used for model airplanes
63 One of Randall’s daughters on ‘‘This Is Us’’
66 Just the refreshments, not the viewing?
68 Ode to reparation for sin?
73 Hunt out
74 Really into
77 Tick-tack-toe sides
78 Went unused
81 Make easier to tear, in a way
84 One of 25 in this clue
85 One darling percussion instrument?
88 Sage
89 Work with a pick and an ax?
90 Apt name for a worrywart
91 Off-white shade
93 ‘‘Gangnam Style’’ rapper
94 Track star?
96 Giant things in the 1954 sci-fi film ‘‘Them!’’
99 Taunts
102 Kind of exam
104 Where stealth is found in the dictionary?
109 Looking blue
113 Shoelace tip
114 Goes to town on
116 Successfully used Rogaine?
119 Legendary figures
120 2020 movie lead-in to ‘‘land’’
121 The ‘‘a’’ of a.m.
122 The ‘‘E’’ of HOMES
123 Drum also known as a tumbadora
124 Lawsuit filers
125 Get into a computer’s memory
126 ‘‘____ Blue’’
127 Word with word or jar
Down
1 Drains
2 Vertically level
3 ‘‘It’s ____ nothing’’
4 Protect oneself against Covid, say
5 Expression of exasperation
6 ____ Limón, first Latina poet laureate of the U.S.
7 Like clothing patches
8 City west of Daytona Beach
9 Kids’ creations from sofa cushions
10 Lightheaded sorts?
11 [Man, that hurts!]
12 Creative writing and industrial design, for two
13 Restorative process
14 Hear
15 Flawed but relatable protagonist
16 ‘‘____ ahead’’ (redundant advice)
17 Fill
18 Most spiders have eight of them
25 Egging-on phrase
26 ‘‘First Lady of Song,’’ familiarly
31 Pulls a fast one on
32 And others: Abbr.
33 Classical form of poetry
37 Symptom
39 Tee off
40 Product used with a stylus
41 Actor Michael
42 Raquel of ‘‘Fantastic Voyage’’
43 Hold ’em variation
44 World capital located more than a mile above sea level
46 Reserve for later ... or something to reserve
47 Fivers
49 Class speaker
52 Weakens, in video-game lingo
53 Arm bones
55 Nutrition fig.
56 ‘‘____ for Innocent’’ (Sue Grafton novel)
57 Many an Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics
59 Sturdy flooring material
62 The Keebler elves, e.g.
64 Makes more attractive, with ‘‘up’’
65 Flood
67 Shed some tears
68 Fairy-tale ending?
69 Hoof, in part
70 Ranked No. 1
71 Utopias
72 Amsterdam of ‘‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’’
74 Affectionate sobriquet
75 Many a URL ending
76 Common deodorant ingredient
78 Freshness
79 When the curtains open
80 Time to go
82 The Beatles’ ‘‘Lovely ____’’
83 Animal life
84 An arm and a leg
86 Back-and-forth struggle
87 Rare finds in Minecraft
88 Ragamuffin
92 Narcissist’s indulgence
95 Salacious
97 Unfrozen
98 Genesis creator
100 Branch of philosophy
101 Manatee
103 Rightful
105 Muesli brand
106 Affectionate sobriquet
107 In sync
108 Japanese graphic-novel style
109 Nine-digit IDs
110 M.L.B. family name
111 Cupola relative
112 Early Bond villain
115 Old imperial title
117 Itinerary initials
118 Excellent adventurer of film
