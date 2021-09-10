UH? OH …

By Dory Mintz

Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz

Dory Mintz, of the Bronx, is a software engineer for Wunderkind, a digital marketing company. He likes to bowl (he recently rolled a career-high 218) and calls himself ‘‘a passionate albeit subpar Scrabble player.’’ He was reading an old art textbook when the phrase at 33-Across jumped into his head, and a crossword theme idea was born. This is his second puzzle for The Times, and his first Sunday. — W.S.

ACROSS

1 Sliver

4 Politician with the campaign slogan 30-Across

9 Word with poetry or proportions

13 Something you might click to open

16 Elicits a ‘‘Whoa’’ from, say

18 Trimmed (down)

19 Wrestling star John

20 Tailor

22 Beams of one’s dreams?

25 Food served in an omakase meal

26 Having very little mental energy left

27 Moonfish

28 Swimmers in kelp forests

30 See 4-Across

33 Visit a museum to see a Rembrandt exhibit?

35 One prone to looking down

36 His tomb is in Red Square

37 Diamondbacks, on scoreboards

38 Face cards?

41 Destination for oenophiles

43 Sicily’s Parco dell’____

45 Bug-spray ingredient

49 Bird of prey that’s gently petted?

53 Popular pops

55 Kind of attack

56 Longtime hockey star Kovalchuk

57 To read: Sp.

59 Gross

60 Error, in totspeak

62 Buys in

65 Look down on

67 Actor Justin sitting poolside?

71 Adds insult to injury

73 Santa-tracking org.

74 River across the New York/New Jersey border

77 Some rideshare info

78 Exploit

81 Award-winning film set in Tehran

83 Bishop’s headgear

84 Hang up the cleats, so to speak

86 Make fun of small orange fruits?

90 Something rectangular that might have more than four sides

91 Two-player card game

92 TV character who said ‘‘Time to hit the hay .?.?. oh, I forgot, I ate it!’’

93 Old auto with its founder’s monogram

94 Storage spot

97 Opposite of ‘‘avant’’

99 Reason to reschedule

102 Mashed potatoes, on a Thanksgiving plate?

107 Instrument heard in Spanish folk music

111 Vinyl collection

112 Food brand whose sales boomed after the premiere of ‘‘Stranger Things’’

114 ‘‘When We Were Young’’ singer

115 Sharp

116 Fourth-quarter meltdown at an N.B.A. game in Oklahoma City?

120 Made out

121 Take home

122 Lather gatherer

123 Remained in bed, e.g.

124 Something to shoot for

125 ‘‘ .?.?. sting like ____’’

126 Clubs

127 ____ Bleus, nickname for France’s soccer team

DOWN

1 Boardwalk treat

2 Plugged in, so to speak

3 Actor Leary

4 Missions, for short

5 ____ State, nickname for Massachusetts

6 Basis for an insurance investigation

7 ‘‘Build ____ Buttercup’’ (1969 hit by the Foundations)

8 Spot for a perfume sample in a magazine, maybe

9 Green prefix

10 Staff

11 Lead-in to com or net, but not org

12 Wrinkly-skinned fruit

13 Largest object in the Kuiper belt

14 And the following, in footnotes

15 His birthday is celebrated as ‘‘Children’s Day’’ in India

17 Worries anxiously

20 Mounted on

21 Angry reaction

23 Main port of Yemen

24 They’re banned in many classrooms nowadays

29 Thing seen in the foreground of ‘‘Washington Crossing the Delaware’’

31 N.Y. neighbor

32 Calculators of old

34 Partner of starts

36 Speaking part?

38 ‘‘In that case .?.?. ’’

39 Paul of ‘‘Little Miss Sunshine’’

40 Didn’t hear the alarm, say

42 Where fruit bat soup is eaten as a delicacy

44 Orange follower

46 Widespread

47 Nonstop flight?

48 Maori for ‘‘image’’

50 Redeems at a casino

51 Sooners, by another name

52 Have a home-cooked meal

53 Like some obligations

54 Dict. listing

58 Setting for Mets games: Abbr.

61 Gradually diminish

63 Residential suffix with Angel

64 High-priced violin, informally

66 All-knowing sort

68 It’s represented by a dot in the top-left corner, in Braille

69 Mideast palace parts

70 Son of Gloucester in ‘‘King Lear’’

71 & 72 A pop

75 ____ Alonso, Mets slugger with the most home runs by a rookie in M.L.B. history (53)

76 ‘‘ .?.?. ish’’

79 People people, for short

80 Exit

82 ‘‘What’s ____, Doc?’’ (old Bugs Bunny short)

85 Grapefruit descriptor

87 Kelly of ‘‘Live’’

88 Remark after losing

89 Nutritional figs.

95 ‘‘____ be an honor!’’

96 Snapple competitor

98 ‘‘Socialism: Utopian and Scientific’’ writer, 1880

100 Leaning right: Abbr.

101 Four-time U.S. Open champ

102 Four-time Australian Open champ

103 It has its highlights

104 Maker of the MDX, NSX and TLX

105 Bloc party?

106 Fix up again

107 Brown hue

108 Home of many Sherpas

109 ____ Hughes, name of main roles in ‘‘Westworld’’ and ‘‘Downton Abbey’’

110 Decade after the aughts

113 Blossom

117 Taipei-to-Seoul dir.

118 Frequently

119 ____ Palmas

