Howard Barkin, of Hillsborough, N.J., is a software quality-assurance specialist. He has been making crosswords for The Times since 2014. The theme of this one started when he was driving one day and 15-Down ‘‘randomly came to mind’’ — which maybe reveals something about Howard psychologically? (Solve the puzzle to see.) But don’t judge. Traffic in New Jersey can be vicious. — W.S.

Across

1 Like ‘‘American Pie,’’ ‘‘American Psycho’’ and ‘‘American Beauty’’

7 Proposed portrait for the $20 bill

13 Like sports fans who paint their faces, say

18 Drink with tapioca pearls

19 Peach relative

21 Run off (with)

22 Upbeat sentry’s emotion?

24 Many, informally

25 Regarding

26 More, on a music score

27 Auspice

28 King’s collaborator on the Grammy-winning blues album ‘‘Riding With the King’’

30 Take the next step in an online relationship

31 Actress Blanchett

33 Scotland’s ____ Lomond

35 Winter Olympics maneuver

36 Some H.S. yearbook staff

37 Bacteriologist’s emotion upon a new discovery?

40 Jess’s best friend on TV’s ‘‘New Girl’’

43 Glib

44 Maker of Regenerist skin cream

45 Any member of BTS, e.g.

47 Pellet shooter

50 What Kit Kat bars come in

51 ‘‘I’m glad to hear it’’

53 It’s full of hot air

54 Mongolian shelters

55 Novice window washer’s emotion?

58 Scathing review

59 Complete set of showbiz awards, for short

60 Clownish

61 Really play that saxophone

62 Egypt’s Sadat

64 Powerhouse in international men’s ice hockey

66 Haul away

67 Art gallery tour leader

68 No. 46

69 Modern reading option .?.?. or where to read it?

71 ____ Building, Boston’s first skyscraper

73 Apt anagram of GIFT

75 Brownish-gray

76 Jester’s emotion after the king’s laughter?

79 Like Ignatius J. Reilly in ‘‘A Confederacy of Dunces’’

80 English-speaking

82 A fan of

83 Dionysian ritual

84 Ashleigh ____, 2019 French Open champion

85 Apathetic

87 Duchess of ____ (Goya model)

88 One-named winner of the 2021 Grammy for Song of the Year

89 Notation on a party invite

90 Wild horse’s emotion?

94 Huge tub

97 One who’s able to rattle off digits of pi, perhaps

99 Wine: Prefix

100 Like Eeyore

101 Hard-to-please type

102 Result of a snow day

105 Eddie Murphy’s org. in ‘‘48 Hrs.’’

107 Lifelike video game, for short

108 A mighty long time

109 ÷ and †, in typography

110 Cat’s emotion while sitting in its human’s lap?

114 Stuck

115 Brazilian beach made famous in song

116 Coming or going

117 Hits the paper airplane icon, perhaps

118 PC support group

119 Blocks

Down

1 Fired up

2 Quiets down

3 Wheel of Fortune’s place

4 Airport info, for short

5 Lesser-known song

6 Kind of tire

7 Pay with a chip-based credit card, perhaps

8 As much as

9 Actor Wilford of ‘‘The Natural’’

10 Old-style copies

11 Easy as pie

12 Column of boxes on a questionnaire

13 ‘‘Chill out!’’

14 Hair loss

15 Evil genie’s emotion?

16 ____ facto

17 ‘‘MacGyver’’ actor Richard ____ Anderson

18 Subpar athletic effort

20 Cable option for film buffs

23 Relentlessly competitive

29 Death Valley was once one

32 The Gettysburg Address, e.g.

34 Massage therapist’s substance

37 Some recyclables

38 Jumping the gun

39 Turn over

41 One might take you in

42 Gusto

43 Finished a hole

46 Justin Timberlake’s former group

47 When said three times, hit song for 46-Down

48 Famous toon with a Brooklyn accent

49 Farmer’s emotion during a dry season?

50 As compared to

51 Eat (at)

52 Commercial lead-in to Clean

56 Responded to the alarm

57 New Mexico art hub

60 One of his paradoxes claims that two objects can never really touch

63 Home mixologist’s spot

65 Interior design

66 Big name in lawn care

67 Oppose

69 Silk Road city near the East China Sea

70 What ‘‘10’’ might mean: Abbr.

71 Sleeping spot for a guest, maybe

72 It’s way above the recommended amount

74 Youngest recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor (2010)

75 Apply sloppily

77 St. Cloud State University’s state: Abbr.

78 Laze

79 Follow

81 Identified, in Ipswich

86 Birth-control options

87 Rescue dog, e.g.

88 Estrogen or testosterone

91 Move from aisle to window, maybe

92 Recent delivery

93 Took steroids, informally

94 Brio, to Brits

95 Staves off

96 Auditory: sound :: gustatory: ____

98 Bursts in on

101 Willem of the ‘‘Spider-Man’’ series

102 Delicious food, in modern slang

103 Theatrical award

104 Nobel pursuit?: Abbr.

106 Putin’s parliament

111 N.Y. tech school

112 Castle door destroyer

113 Actor who was once crowned ‘‘America’s Toughest Bouncer’’

