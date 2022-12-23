Laura Taylor Kinnel, of Newtown, Pa., teaches math and is the director of studies at a Friends boarding school near Philadelphia. This is her sixth crossword for The Times, most of them Sundays. Laura’s son and his fiancée asked her to construct a crossword for their outdoor wedding reception last June. The result was printed on a large foam board, and guests worked on it with dry erase markers. The completed puzzle now hangs in the newlyweds’ living room. — W.S.
15 What a cafeteria tray can be used as
20 Tug of war or capture the flag
22 Le Pew of Looney Tunes
23 Hypotenuse-finding formula
25 Opposed to, in dialect
28 ‘‘No ifs, ____ or buts’’
29 Asia’s vanishing ____ Sea
32 Young Henry V, to Falstaff
38 Pharmaceutical pioneer Lilly
40 Having an impeccable reputation, say
43 One drinking soft drinks at a party, perhaps
48 ‘‘Le Bonheur de Vivre’’ painter
49 ‘‘Dust Tracks ____ Road’’ (Zora Neale Hurston memoir)
51 Implement at a regatta
60 Eliot’s ‘‘____ Marner’’
61 Cause of class struggle?
67 Symbol of Irish heritage
69 Garnish on a Moscow mule
70 Some young ladies abroad: Abbr.
72 Things frequently stolen
78 Common frequency for college classes
86 Langston Hughes classic
88 Invertebrate with a floral eponym
89 ‘‘The Pink Panther’’ character
92 Having successfully made it, slangily
94 Top-level foreign policy grp.
97 Internet star Majimbo known for her comedy videos
99 Prince, but not a princess
101 ‘‘Go jump in a lake!’’
105 Oil alternative, in baking
106 Durable furniture material
108 ____ Antipova (‘‘Doctor Zhivago’’ character)
110 Composer who studied under Joseph Haydn
117 Group of tonal languages
118 Day originally marked by a full moon in the early Roman calendar
120 Like some forecasts and complexions
4 Resident of the most populous city in western Asia
5 Income source for some older folks, in brief
8 ‘‘Mean’’ Joe Greene, e.g.
10 When doubled, overly enthusiastic
12 Rapper with the 2018 No. 1 album ‘‘Invasion of Privacy’’
14 Biden or Harris, for short
16 ‘‘In witness whereof,’’ ‘‘as hereinbefore mentioned,’’ etc.
17 Disorder from which Dostoyevsky and many characters in his novels suffered
24 Protein-mimicking molecule
29 Compound at a nail salon
32 Beats around the bush .?.?. or bushes
35 Brings up, as a subject
37 39+ weeks, for a pregnancy
39 Mane character in ‘‘The Wizard of Oz’’?
42 Prefix with constriction
54 James who sang ‘‘A Sunday Kind of Love’’
55 Like sumo wrestlers, medically speaking
64 Voting rights matriarch ____ Boynton Robinson
71 Like one who’s seen a ghost
75 Post-merger overhauls, informally
77 Digital digest with the motto ‘‘Cure ignorance’’
85 Pres. Carter’s alma mater
89 Post-merger acquisitions?
98 Many a Winter Olympian
100 ____ goal (soccer blunder)
104 Painter Édouard often confused with painter Claude
109 Name found in ‘‘Variety’’
110 Setting for simmering
111 Onetime auto make with the Metro and Prizm models
114 Ball-and-socket joint
