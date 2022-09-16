Tracy Gray lives in Hunt Valley, Md. She and her husband have owned and operated a lawn-and-landscaping business for the past 33 years. She got the idea for this puzzle last Christmas while riding an escalator, up and down, at her local mall, proving again that ideas can come from anywhere if you’re alert to them. This is Tracy’s 33rd puzzle (and ninth Sunday) for the paper. — W.S.
18 Like favorite radio stations, perhaps
22 N.F.L. Hall-of-Famer Yale ____
25 Have an outsize presence
27 ‘‘I didn’t need to know that!’’
28 What a net might attach
30 Flying Cloud of old autodom
33 Some Six Nations members
42 Marketing experiment comparing two variants
48 Say ‘‘Whomever did this …,’’ say
49 Alice who wrote ‘‘The Color Purple’’
51 Org. with a sizable registry
54 Yellow jacket, for one
55 Syrup brand since 1902
57 Word before Roger or Rancher
62 Field trip conveyances
63 Middle van Pelt child in ‘‘Peanuts’’
69 Big exporter of pistachios
70 Features of some bygone muscle cars
71 Give an elbow bump to, say
73 Lateral-breaking pitches
76 Maker of the world’s first quartz watch
77 Javanese dyeing technique
79 One of seven represented in the Pleiades
82 Sound of an ungraceful landing
85 Fashion house whose logo is two interlocking C’s
87 Like the Carolina Reaper pepper
107 Woodard of ‘‘Clemency’’
110 ‘‘Where ignorance is bliss, ____ folly to be wise’’: Thomas Gray
112 It’s a banger in Germany
114 Portrayer of Scrooge in 1951’s ‘‘A Christmas Carol’’
118 Unagi and anago, for two
119 What parallel lines never do
125 Butterfly garden bloomers
3 Eye part with rods and cones
5 Boot-camp exercises performed on all fours
15 Like toum or agliata sauce
16 Forest between Champagne and Lorraine
29 Early computer acronym
38 They may be hidden behind paintings
41 Knot-tying and lashing, to a sailor
43 Like some short tennis matches
47 Record-player annoyances
52 ‘‘Colette’’ actress Knightley
53 Comedian Wyatt of ‘‘Problem Areas’’
59 Bad Brains and Bikini Kill, for two
62 Colorful bird named for its diet
66 Buttonholes, basically
68 Seattle’s W.N.B.A. team
74 Reason to do a ‘‘stupid human trick’’
81 Ball game that all players might lose
85 Place to wear muck boots
86 One roasted or toasted
89 Dramatize, as a historical event
93 ‘‘That time is fine for me’’
98 Word after ring or water
100 Side-to-side movement
102 Pastoral skyline features
104 Tyler of ‘‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’’
105 Places for hoses and hoes
115 Jupiter’s realm, in myth
