By Manaal Mohammed
Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz
Manaal Mohammed is a junior at M.I.T. studying computer science. This is her first crossword for The Times. It started when she saw the phrase [27-Across] and thought that was an apt way to describe mac ’n’ cheese. The grid is full of references with personal significance. Manaal is from the 7-Down area. Her mother uses 14-Down to make rotis. Her older sister used to be obsessed with 23-Downs. And her dad keeps a 41-Across interview stuck on the family refrigerator. — W.?S.
ACROSS
1 Drinks named after a city in Yemen
7 Remove, as a cap
11 Bloody Mary ingredient
18 Deluge
19 Collection of threads, of a sort
21 Person pursuing passion, not pay
22 Cookbook for rotelle lovers?
25 Play lists?
26 Creature thought to inspire mermaid legends
27 Olive oil for a macaroni salad?
29 Chills
30 Lose it
33 Clothing style with retro and preppy influences
34 Camel relative
36 Gate listing, for short
37 Bit of high jinks
38 ‘‘You think?’’
40 Fairy-tale antagonist
41 Best-selling personal finance guru
43 Electrify
45 Advice for saucing a lasagna?
50 Region of ancient Palestine
51 Down
52 Competition for boxers
53 Martin Scorsese and Spike Lee, for 67-Across
55 Running fettuccine dough through the pasta machine?
61 Concealed field, for short
62 Cacao bit
65 Pigeon’s sound
66 Rubber-stamps
67 Where Ross taught paleontology on ‘‘Friends,’’ for short
68 Self-serve spots at pasta bars?
73 Star clusters?
76 Butch Cassidy, famously
77 Astronaut Jemison
79 Baked, so to speak
80 Kitchen disaster with rotini?
86 Hits on the head, informally
87 Topic of a traveler’s inquiry
88 Keepsakes for some of the world’s greatest dads?
89 Appropriate rhyme for ‘‘stash’’
92 Hummus brand
93 ‘‘Ugh!’’
96 Big news for a co.
97 Singer Bareilles
98 Storage story
99 Sets of mathematical points
100 With 108-Across, aftermath of a farfalle dinner?
105 Canvas carry-on
107 Asanas in a sauna, say
108 See 100-Across
111 Question from a poker dealer
112 Horror or humor
113 Like O. Henry’s ‘‘The Gift of the Magi’’
114 Signifies
115 Jungian topic
116 Some party lines
DOWN
1 ‘‘____ Dearest’’ (1981 film)
2 Like the musical ‘‘Come From Away’’ or ‘‘Six’’
3 Stretched out to see
4 Hip things to do in Hawaii?
5 Part of T.A.: Abbr.
6 Style of alternative rock with psychedelic influences
7 Texas metroplex, to locals
8 Expression of amazement
9 Let go
10 Truck stop purchase
11 ____ audience
12 ‘‘La Bohème’’ subject
13 The ‘‘x’’ in x2
14 Roti flour
15 Takes care of something
16 Things that snake oil salesmen sell
17 Surgery spots, for short
20 Cardinals’ org.
23 Early 2000s virtual animal companion
24 Lushes
28 ‘‘All Quiet on the Western Front’’ setting, for short
31 Tom callin’s?
32 Unpaid debt
35 Cardinals’ org.
37 Ham-and-cheese sandwich
38 Washed out, maybe
39 Word with fire or red
40 Forcibly pull
41 Education acronym
42 Dynasty name in Italian history
43 Song words after ‘‘God Bless’’ or ‘‘Party in’’
44 Bulk
45 Narrow ravine
46 Bring out
47 ‘‘Barry’’ airer
48 Rubik who created the Rubik’s Cube
49 Ill
50 Pokes
54 Photo-sharing social media accounts, for short
56 ‘‘That su-u-ucks!’’
57 Snappy quip
58 Motivational content, in modern slang
59 Bedtime brand
60 Blast of wind
63 ‘‘____ do’’
64 Meadow sounds
69 Some large cuts
70 Browse social media without commenting or posting
71 Low digit
72 Like AAA, among all bond ratings
74 ‘‘Whole ____ Red’’ (2020 chart-topping album for Playboi Carti)
75 Legal memo header
78 Flair
80 Stock option?
81 Stuff oneself with
82 [I’m thinking .?.?. ]
83 Low digit
84 Global revolutions?
85 Like some sedatives
86 Weight-to-height meas.
89 Pearl units
90 One form of bark
91 Third-largest city of Colombia
93 Japanese board game also called Five in a Row
94 Tree that yields gum arabic
95 Soprano’s feats
97 Transition
98 Together
99 Shade of yellow
101 Beginner
102 Horn sound
103 Gerund end
104 Distinctive features of a chameleon
106 Fatty tuna, on a sushi menu
107 Stashed
109 Link letters
110 One making calls, informally
