Michael Lieberman is an appellate attorney in Washington, D.C., currently on parental leave after the birth of his first child. Although this puzzle isn’t Father’s Day-themed, he says it’s nice that his first Sunday puzzle will run on his first Father’s Day as a father. About five years ago, he and his wife started solving the Sunday Times crossword together, first on paper, then on a tablet. Michael now does the Times puzzle every day. His wife, though, favors the Spelling Bee. — W.S.

Across

1 Home for the Devil

6 Fairy-tale villain

10 Ballet-inspired fitness method

15 Web designer’s code

19 Dream interrupter, maybe

20 Pitcher Hershiser

21 They might dog a dog

22 ‘‘____ there!’’

23 Prisoner accidentally causes a power outage?

26 Police unit, informally

27 ‘‘Hoo boy!’’

28 ‘‘Your guess is as good as mine’’

29 Small songbirds

30 In a manner of speaking

31 Kind

33 Year, in Brazil

34 Cherokee and Navajo

37 Southern university beefs up campus security?

42 Unlike bread on Passover

45 Pierce-Arrow competitor

46 Popular Hyundai

47 ‘‘O mio babbino caro,’’ e.g.

48 Key part: Abbr.

50 Keenness of judgment

53 Chinese zodiac animal

54 Fellow imposes a strict palm fruit regimen?

59 Something that can be tried or cracked

60 Dead giveaway?

61 Put away some groceries?

62 ____ school

63 Convenient transport through urban traffic

64 Go bad

65 One seeing things with a critical eye?

67 ____ cannon (sci-fi weapon)

68 Good spice to add to guacamole (try it!)

71 Wizard of ____ (nickname for a good massage therapist)

72 U.F.C. fighting style

73 Heretics flout them

77 Early Ron Howard role

78 Actress de Armas writes ‘‘Mr. Gas’’ and ‘‘Ms. Rag’’?

82 World’s best-selling musical artists of 2020

83 Target of a pop-up blocker

84 Financial planning option, for short

85 Like the verse ‘‘Roses are red, violets are blue ... ,’’ in brief

86 Body of water that’s home to the world’s largest marine reserve

88 The Cougars of the N.C.A.A.

91 New York has 28 of them

94 Smartphone advises on poker bets?

98 High-hat attitude

99 ‘‘Told you so’’

100 Off-road ride, for short

101 Org. whose plans are up in the air?

104 Georgia-based insurance giant

106 Unnamed somebody

109 Ones making you duck down?

111 Kinks song that Weird Al Yankovic parodied as ‘‘Yoda’’

112 Doctor acquires antibiotics?

115 A short one by Ogden Nash reads ‘‘Parsley/is gharsley’’

116 Macabre illustrator Edward

117 One kind of plastic

118 Indian wedding adornment

119 Even ____

120 Connecticut-based insurance giant

121 Break

122 Work from Roxane Gay or Jia Tolentino

Down

1 Snacks from some trucks

2 Honolulu’s ____ Stadium

3 Sought feedback from

4 Willy, in ‘‘Free Willy’’

5 Telecom with a pink logo

6 Reaction to a stomach punch

7 Chow

8 Add new caulking to

9 Roosevelt credited with saying ‘‘No one can make you feel inferior without your consent’’

10 Closest of pals, for short

11 Hillary Clinton vis-à-vis Wellesley College

12 Move to a new table, maybe

13 Hip-hop duo ____ Sremmurd

14 What ‘‘...’’ may represent

15 José Martí, by birth

16 Social media pic designed to attract sexual attention

17 False

18 Some strong solutions

24 DuPont patent of 1938

25 Skip it

29 Boston airport

32 Work in the kitchen?

35 Abounded (with)

36 St. Kitts, St. Lucia and St. Vincent

37 Saint on the big screen

38 Pulitzer winner ____ St. Vincent Millay

39 Spur

40 Shake an Etch A Sketch, e.g.

41 Full

42 How kids might describe dad jokes

43 Important stretches

44 ‘‘____ Too Proud’’ (hit musical about the Temptations)

49 Visits overnight

51 Ingredient in a Negroni

52 Sporty trucks, in brief

55 Lots

56 Lets hit it!

57 What ‘‘...’’ may represent

58 ____ March

59 Word that appears with confetti when texted on an iPhone

63 Big name in synthesizers

65 Cardamom-spiced brew

66 !!!

67 They may be checked at the door

68 Yoga pose with an arched back

69 ‘‘High-five!’’

70 Like fuchsia and turquoise

71 Actor Aziz

74 Spanish hand

75 Spanish love

76 Application figs.

78 Practiced

79 Birds’ bills

80 What an integral can be used to calculate

81 One of the Obamas

83 Jellied garnish

87 Low bows

89 Kind of question

90 Old wheels

92 ____ Park, Colo.

93 Raw deal from a restaurant?

95 Categorize

96 ‘‘There’s no one on me!’’

97 Document with two accents

101 Water clover and adder’s-tongue

102 Fight setting

103 Purity test

104 Popular dog 105-Down

105 See 104-Down

107 Daughter of Ned Stark on ‘‘Game of Thrones’’

108 Smelt things?

110 Payment often made around January 1

112 Tour grp.

113 Little eggs

114 Business-card abbr.

0
0
0
0
0