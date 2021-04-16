ANGELA OLSON HALSTED IS A LEGAL SECRETARY IN WASHINGTON, D.C., AND THE MOTHER OF TWO COLLEGE STUDENTS. DOUG PETERSON IS A PROFESSIONAL CROSSWORD CONSTRUCTOR IN PASADENA, CALIF. THE TWO MET AT A CROSSWORD TOURNAMENT IN 2007 AND HAVE BEEN FRIENDS EVER SINCE. BOTH ARE BASEBALL FANS (NATIONALS FOR ANGELA, YANKEES FOR DOUG), AND THEY HAVE ATTENDED AT LEAST ONE M.L.B. GAME TOGETHER EVERY YEAR (NOT COUNTING last year) since 2011. — W.S.

Across

1 Chow down on

6 ‘‘Exactly like this’’

12 Word with mild or well

20 Character often found in children’s books

21 Emotionally process, in modern lingo

22 Repeated cry in 1931’s ‘‘Frankenstein’’

23 Perfect curveball?

25 Ivy League city

26 Jam

27 Crucial

28 White coat?

30 Course standards

31 Emergency-room concern

33 Batting coach’s instruction to a lackadaisical hitter?

37 Habitual drinkers

39 Opposed (to)

40 Apprentice groundskeepers?

46 Singer/songwriter Parks with the 2021 album ‘‘Collapsed in Sunbeams’’

47 It might get pulled in both directions

50 New York’s Mount ____ Hospital

51 Dark wine grape

52 Part of a heartbeat

54 Diplomatic official: Abbr.

55 Corn core

57 Cancels

60 Alacrity

61 Afternoon socials

63 Where dreams are made

65 Overenthusiastic description of a routine base hit?

68 Stand-in for Middle America

71 Pair of socks?

72 Umpire’s aid in judging foul balls?

78 GPS approximation

79 Sgt. and cpl., e.g.

83 Airer of ‘‘Nancy Drew’’

84 Old salt

86 Fury

88 State where M.L.K. marched: Abbr.

89 Some fins

92 King James on a court

94 Do as Henry VI did

96 Letters on some foundations

97 Jumpy sorts, in brief

99 Long hours of fielding practice?

101 ____ only

103 Tilting

104 Imperceptible fastball movement?

109 All over the place

113 Jimmy ____ (luxury shoe brand)

114 Scientist buried in Westminster Abbey

115 Pop artist who sings ‘‘Satisfied’’ on ‘‘The Hamilton Mixtape’’

116 New ____ (cap brand)

117 Trouble, metaphorically

120 Ballgame extenders .?.?. and what can literally be found in the answers to the asterisked clues

124 Beekeeper

125 ____ to go

126 Run-D.M.C. and the Jonas Brothers, for example

127 Bands’ performance sheets

128 Unruffled

129 ____ Domingo

Down

1 Bird that can spend up to 10 months in the air without landing

2 Absolute bottom

3 Digital assistant

4 Food packaging abbr., once

5 What’s heard at many a coffeehouse

6 Group sometimes said to be ‘‘out’’

7 French article

8 Pampering place

9 In use

10 Candle choice

11 Gumbo pods

12 Goddess with a sacred owl

13 Designers’ studios

14 Its capital is Sydney: Abbr.

15 ‘‘Uh-uh’’

16 Go by

17 Compete with

18 Part of EGBDF

19 Places to play cards, often

24 The Daily ____ (online news site)

29 ____ culpa

32 It plays a role in arm-twisting

33 ‘‘Venerable’’ saint

34 Manual readers

35 Air France hub

36 It brought Hope to the world

38 When doubled, a Nabokov protagonist

40 Pre-bar challenge, briefly

41 ‘‘Je t’____’’

42 Org. with Fire and Sparks

43 It was first won by the N.Y. Mets in 1969

44 Snowblower brand

45 Word on some Oreo packages

47 Nothing special

48 Tina Turner, voicewise

49 Goldenrod, e.g.

53 Append

56 Instrument with a flared end

58 Chinese steamed bun

59 Ratio of an angle’s opposite side to the hypotenuse

62 Blueprint details

64 Runs out of juice

66 Eye cream ingredient

67 Symbol on Captain America’s shield

69 Villainous English king in ‘‘Braveheart’’

70 Outstanding pitcher

72 Former Ford models

73 Seller of Belgian waffles and French toast (fittingly, considering the ‘‘I’’ in its name)

74 Super Soaker Soakzooka brand

75 Like some orders

76 Ancient halls

77 Eldest Stark son on ‘‘Game of Thrones’’

80 G.I.’s garb, at times

81 Speedskater Johann ____ Koss, winner of four Olympic golds

82 One-named Nigerian Grammy winner

85 Pained sound

87 In the Renaissance, they were known as ‘‘mala insana’’ (‘‘mad apples’’)

90 Baseball’s Gehrig and Piniella

91 Most reliable

93 Russian city on the Ural River

95 Butterlike spread

98 French West Indies resort island, familiarly

100 Keep from flying, maybe

101 Profession

102 Camera inits.

104 ‘‘With any luck .?.?. ’’

105 Tag line?

106 Fancy pourers

107 Paper route hour, maybe

108 Headliner’s cue

110 Land between Togo and Nigeria

111 Insider’s vocabulary

112 Catch with a throw

113 Alternative to Chuck

115 Wistful sound

118 Man’s name that’s

123-Down reversed

119 Stanza contraction

121 Home of the world’s largest carnival

122 Word with red or army

123 Man’s name that’s

118-Down reversed

