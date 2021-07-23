Ashish Vengsarkar, of Scotch Plains, N.J., is the head of Optical Networking Technologies at Google. Besides puzzles, he enjoys playing raga and table tennis. (He and I have a longstanding annual rivalry in the latter.) The seed entry of this puzzle was 10-Down, which came to Ashish while he was at the dentist’s. The symmetrical pairing of 36- and 40-Down (a favorite artist of his during college) was fortuitous. — W.S.
Across
1 Art of riding and training a horse
9 ‘‘Mea culpa’’
14 Campania’s capital
20 Put in other words
21 Bob Marley’s ‘‘____ You Be Loved’’
22 Mark in the World Golf Hall of Fame
23 Lacking self-assurance
24 Onus for a magician’s disappearing act?
26 Study of how gels gel?
28 All together
29 Little, to a Scot
30 ¥ç
31 Fizzle (out)
33 Miscellaneous task
37 Irish writer Behan
39 Increased, with ‘‘up’’
44 Actress Polo
45 Pablo Neruda’s ‘‘____ to Wine’’
47 They’ll put you head and shoulders above everyone else
49 Constellation almost above the North Pole
50 Autobiography subtitled ‘‘The Girl Who Stood Up for Education and Was Shot by the Taliban’’
53 Red card
54 ____ Khan, prime minister of Pakistan beginning in 2018
55 Sports broadcast feature
56 Angry Wisconsin sports fans?
59 Fire sign?
61 Like n, where n = 2k (and ‘‘k’’ is a whole number)
62 Unagi, at a sushi bar
63 President Bartlet of ‘‘The West Wing’’
64 Singer Astley
66 Total-itarian?
69 Law enforcement, slangily
71 Tajikistan, e.g., once: Abbr.
73 ‘‘How was ____ know?’’
75 Loll
77 Many a marble bust
80 Getting ‘‘Amscray!’’ under control?
85 Like yoga instructors
87 Greet the day
88 One of the Earps
89 –
91 Bathroom-cabinet item
92 Certain bridge positions
94 McEachern a.k.a. the ‘‘Voice of Poker’’
95 Cake topper
96 Wealthiest professional sports org.
98 Abrogates
100 Party animal?
102 Reveals
104 Reply to an oversharer
105 One in a hundred: Abbr.
106 Parrot
110 Power of a cowboy’s shoe?
116 Odysseus’ wife whispers sweet nothings?
119 Bliss
120 With wisdom
121 In a sense, colloquially
122 Activity for some pen pals
123 Port on the Black Sea
124 Colorful food fish
125 Giveaways during some pledge drives
Down
1 What the doctor ordered
2 Where Johnny Cash shot a man, in song
3 Bruins legend Phil, to fans
4 ‘‘Cut it out!’’
5 Pronounced with authority
6 Twitter handle starter
7 Davis of ‘‘Thelma & Louise’’
8 Icelandic saga
9 Chicken ____ (discontinued fast-food snack)
10 Dramatic accusation at a dentist’s office?
11 Stickers
12 City council representative: Abbr.
13 Onetime White House inits.
14 Lunchtime liaison
15 Bands you might listen to in the car?
16 Salt’s musical partner
17 Where ‘‘khop jai’’ means ‘‘thank you’’
18 God who ‘‘loosens the limbs and weakens the mind,’’ per Hesiod
19 Call at home
25 Not gross
27 Île be there?
31 ____ paneer (dish with puréed spinach)
32 Way in
33 ‘‘The Adventures of Milo and ____’’ (1989 film)
34 Cyber Monday offerings
35 She might take care of a kid on a sick day
36 Rock star who wrote the poetry collection ‘‘The American Night’’
37 Contradict
38 ‘‘Mon ____!’’
40 36-Down’s anagrammatic nickname
41 ‘‘Gay’’ city in a Cole Porter song
42 Hallmark.com purchase
43 Opposite of ‘‘takes off’’
46 Something to leave to beavers?
48 Precipitous
51 Grammy-nominated D.J. Steve
52 Thomas ____ Edison
57 Join with rings
58 Smudge
60 Vaper’s purchase
65 Neighborhood where you might get kimchi, for short
67 Goddess of the dawn
68 Obama chief of staff Emanuel
70 Campaign pros
71 ____ Gilbert, co-developer of a Covid-19 vaccine
72 Smile with one’s eyes, per a modern coinage
74 Long past
76 Some fencing swords
78 Something to play fetch with
79 ‘‘Well, golly!’’
80 Biting
81 Spongy toys
82 Resets to zero, as a scale
83 ____://
84 John Winston ____ Lennon
86 Professor ’iggins
90 Eaglelike?
93 Appetizers filled with potatoes and peas
97 One of the Jacksons
99 Word following English or green
101 Kind of wonder?
103 Cred
105 Campaign (for)
106 Itself: Lat.
107 World’s oldest alcoholic beverage
108 Pulitzer-winning playwright from Independence, Kan.
109 Seriously annoys, with ‘‘off’’
110 Tora ____, Afghanistan
111 Not overlooked
112 Defendant’s plea, for short
113 Determination
114 Fork point
115 Storied caldron stirrers
117 Spanish ‘‘that’’
118 Admit (to)
