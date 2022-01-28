Derrick Niederman, of Charleston, S.C., teaches mathematics at the College of Charleston. This is his 12th crossword for The Times, not counting variety puzzles, beginning in 1983 — all Sundays. On March 7 last year, the paper published an amazing novelty challenge by Derrick, “Two-for-One Crossword,” that had two completely different solutions. After you finish this puzzle, it’s worth looking up, if you haven’t done so yet. — W.S.
Across
1 Symbol of authority, informally
7 Compañero
12 Delhi issue
16 Reaction to puppy pics
19 Water buffalo, for one
20 French ____ (trick-taking game)
21 Land of blarney
22 Pass during the N.F.L. playoffs
23 THE LADY VANI__ __ __ __
(No. 2, 1964)
25 Who infamously boasted ‘‘They can’t collect legal taxes from illegal money’’
27 Luxurious
28 Suffix in some pasta names
29 BILLE (No. 3, 1972)
31 He gave Starbuck’s orders
34 NATO members, e.g.
35 Adorable sort
36 x0 (No. 1, 1985)
41 Barnyard baby
42 Keep one’s mouth shut?
43 Porky Pig’s girlfriend
44 It cost 5¢ in 1965
47 Home of Iowa State
49 Help with a crime
50 Google web browser
53 Laser-pointer chaser
54 Like the Balkans in the 1990s
57 Certain peaceful protest
58 Country singer McEntire
59 Captivate
60 VAUDEVILLIAN (No. 2, 1988)
65 Become more complicated, say
66 Getting together
67 Sheen
71 LOST, E.G. (No. 1, 1984)
73 Glacier-scaling tool
74 Yard tool
77 Private student
78 Figure it out
79 ____ Lilly (pharmaceutical giant)
80 ‘‘Jeez!’’
82 Actress Garr
85 Beach shaper
86 Only player to win the U.S. Chess Championship with no losses or draws
88 Darling
91 Harbor helper
92 ____ story (tale of a car company’s bankruptcy?)
93 CHAN__E __PPEA__ANCE TO CONCEA__ __ __D MISLEA__ (No. 1, 1968)
97 Islamic spirit
99 Brand of insecticide strips
100 Madhouses
101 TITTLE-TATTLE (No. 16, 2011)
103 Opposite of post-
105 Airline posting
109 Furnace for calcium oxide production
110 ENT I CEMENT (No. 1, 1983)
114 Big club in Las Vegas?
115 The final word
116 Give a lift
117 Know-it-all
118 ‘‘____ Como Va’’ (Santana hit)
119 Female Olympian of note
120 Palindromic battlers
121 Place of worship whose third, fourth and fifth letters are appropriate
Down
1 One of eight in a stick of butter: Abbr.
2 Jolly laugh
3 Dec. 24 and 31, e.g.
4 Minor accident
5 Mary ____ Evans a.k.a. George Eliot
6 Opposite of paleo-
7 Memo abbr.
8 When doubled, Hawaiian food fish
9 Pique
10 Terk in Disney’s ‘‘Tarzan,’’ e.g.
11 Opera with the aria ‘‘Ave Maria’’
12 Naval engineer
13 Air traveler’s accumulation
14 Quint’s boat in ‘‘Jaws’’
15 Enclosure for a bike chain and sprockets
16 180
17 Arthur who invented the crossword puzzle (1913)
18 Overgrown, say
24 Kind of terrier
26 Young chicken, e.g.
30 Actress Tyler
32 Move barefoot across a scorchingly hot beach, maybe
33 Shock’s partner
34 Throw ____ (rant and rave)
36 No longer frozen
37 Kind
38 Crop up
39 Chafe
40 Out of gas, informally
41 Internet ending that’s also an ending for inter-
44 Part of the brainstem
45 Chatter
46 Greek letter that might follow ‘‘z’’
48 Affix, in a way
50 Eyelashes
51 Ketchup brand
52 ‘‘One ____-dingy’’ (Ernestine the operator’s catchphrase on ‘‘Laugh-In’’)
55 Arch type
56 Landlord’s due
57 Petrol unit
58 Surgically remove
60 Unearthed
61 Mi, in a C major scale
62 Number twos
63 Pelvic bones
64 Air carrier
68 Island where Paul Gauguin painted
69 Book that’s the source of the phrase ‘‘a land flowing with milk and honey’’
70 Go back (on)
72 Instruction in an oatmeal recipe
74 ‘‘Zebra’’
75 Slugger from Louisville
76 Florida city whose name has three pairs of doubled letters
78 Upscale watch brand
80 Annual eight-day celebration
81 Basketball stat: Abbr.
82 Numbskull
83 Poetic dusk
84 Color of traffic on a GPS
87 Craft carried over a portage
88 Rhythmic part of a heartbeat
89 Same: Prefix
90 Sense of self
93 Protagonist in ‘‘The Stepford Wives’’
94 FedEx competitor
95 Clears for takeoff?
96 Old Glory
97 1964 Tony Randall title role
98 Like oranges and some gossip
99 Duck or Penguin
102 Frost
103 Davidson of ‘‘S.N.L.’’
104 Richard and Jane in court
106 Commercial prefix with postale
107 Out of office?: Abbr.
108 One-named Irish hitmaker
111 Tops
112 Madrid’s country, in the Olympics
113 Song lead-in to ‘‘Believer,’’ ‘‘Loser’’ or ‘‘Survivor’’
