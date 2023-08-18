Lisa Senzel is a pathologist at Stony Brook Medicine on Long Island. She has been solving the New York Times crossword in print since 1994. Jeff Chen is a writer in Seattle. The idea for this puzzle was Lisa’s. Jeff wrote a program to generate possible theme answers, then designed the grid and guided Lisa through the fill. ‘‘Generous, funny, great people’’ is how Lisa describes Jeff and the other crossword mentors she has had. — W.S.
12 Capital in the Caribbean
26 Sting operation, basically
27 She released ‘‘30’’ in ’21
30 San ____ (Bay Area city)
33 Function of one end of a pencil
35 Musician with a Nobel Prize in Literature
43 Significant feature of a May-December romance
46 Award bestowed by King Charles, in brief
47 Subatomic particle with no electric charge
51 Words said with a gulp
58 Work on something you like?
66 Certain endurance athletes
75 Appropriate answer for this place in the grid
77 ‘‘Why, you little stinkin’ ... ’’
78 Time magazine once named him ‘‘Actor of the Century’’
80 Govt. employer of cryptologists
81 Mustafa ____ Atatürk, founding father of Turkey
83 Tend to the sauce, say
85 Pelican pal of Nemo in ‘‘Finding Nemo’’
87 Options, metaphorically
91 It might come packaged with a flavor packet
92 President between Tyler and Taylor
97 World of Warcraft creatures
100 Number of legs on un escorpión
101 ____ program (college offering)
105 Piece of furniture with parts that fold down, as depicted seven times in this puzzle
111 Activity behind police tape, for short
112 Light bulb, in comics
114 One of many ‘‘residents’’ of San Francisco’s Pier 39
115 Michigan’s ____ Royale National Park
120 ‘‘Star Wars’’ droid, familiarly
121 One-named vocalist with the hits ‘‘Foolish’’ and ‘‘Happy’’
124 Something that turns on a turntable
126 Relative of a bookcase
129 Wine from the Rhone Valley
130 Nine digits on an I-9
131 ‘‘You just broke my toe, ____’’ (biology pun)
1 Feature of ‘‘Peter Pan’’ and ‘‘Black Beauty’’
11 National flower of Mexico
12 Slabs for making pizza or bread
13 Poem about country living
14 ‘‘Ain’t gonna happen’’
17 ‘‘American Dad!’’ airer
28 Part of the U.K.: Abbr.
30 Spa treatment, for short
31 ‘‘I’m literally right here ... ’’
33 Person on the high C’s?
36 That guy who spills beer all over you, maybe
42 Main bug in ‘‘A Bug’s Life’’
48 Menu bar option in Microsoft Excel
50 World’s tallest flying bird
52 A kid is a sucker for it
53 One way to take some courses
54 One who calls Homer Simpson ‘‘neighborino’’
74 ‘‘____ Vibration’’ (Bob Marley album)
77 Camera type, for short
82 ‘‘Everything is peachy!’’
88 Who said, ‘‘I know nothing except the fact of my ignorance’’
91 People who see things as they are
92 Grp. that might organize a walkathon
96 Nebraska senator Fischer
100 ‘‘Swan Lake’’ heroine
102 Parenting author Eda or meditation author Lawrence
107 Word with bird or retirement
108 Place to give someone a ring
110 You might lose a loose one
113 One eye in a winking emoticon
117 Orange-colored fruit pastry
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.