Katie Hale is a stay-at-home mom and an assistant crossword editor in London. This is her fifth Sunday Times crossword since 2021. She works on puzzles when her girls, 6 and 9, are in school or after they’ve gone to bed. ‘‘I like to try and come up with themes during times when I might otherwise be mindlessly staring at my phone, like on the bus,’’ she says. ‘‘I think the moments when I’m out in the world, hearing other people talk, but not directly to me, are the best times to find inspiration.” — W.S.
18 Disney film with a titular heroine
20 Christmas color for Elvis
22 Mechanic’s go-to parenting phrase?
26 Painter whose motifs include ants and eggs
28 ‘‘Check it out for yourself’’
33 Some remote power sources
35 Up to 11 meters for a pterodactyl
37 Personal trainer’s go-to parenting phrase?
43 Like some restrictions
44 Stephen King’s first published novel
55 Conductor’s go-to parenting phrase?
64 TV drama with spinoffs set in Hawaii and New Orleans
69 Animal working in the D.M.V. in ‘‘Zootopia’’
79 Mathematician’s go-to parenting phrase?
93 Word seen at the end of many Jean-Luc Godard movies
100 Air traffic controller’s go-to parenting phrase?
107 2003 Will Ferrell movie
110 Lacking the resources
113 Not out of the running
117 Librarian’s go-to parenting phrase?
121 Google ____ (Zoom alternative)
124 Maybe one, maybe both
125 GPS calculations, in brief
128 Jen ____, 2021-22 White House press secretary
2 Tragic showgirl of song
9 What something might appear out of or disappear into
11 Guam’s features a sailboat and palm tree
12 ‘‘The Burden of Proof’’ author
14 Ingredient in homemade hand sanitizer
15 Reed of the Velvet Underground
16 Sellers franchise, with ‘‘The’’
32 Nail-polish brand with a ‘‘Tickle My France-y’’ shade
34 Part of a homemade Halloween costume
36 Animal that turns white in the winter
38 ‘‘I am not what I am’’ speaker
39 Pioneering sci-fi film that was snubbed for the Best Visual Effects Oscar for its use of computers
40 Road-trip determination
41 Decade in which many in Gen Z were born
42 Main ingredient in poi
53 City on the Irtysh River
56 Elementary particle named for a Greek letter
58 Like some potato chips and language
60 Jardins d’enfants, par exemple
61 Tech-and-culture magazine since 1993
62 Has left the office, e.g.
66 Jay-Z and Kanye West song that samples ‘‘Try a Little Tenderness’’
68 What a bad dancer is said to have
71 ____ Ledbetter, a.k.a. Lead Belly
78 ‘‘____ it!’’ (informal challenge)
80 Rock used to make ultramarine
82 Snack cakes with creamy swirls
83 It might be changed or made up
91 Miscreant’s record, maybe
93 Rival you kind of like
97 Basic personal information
101 ‘‘Not gonna happen!’’
120 Dance with a paradiddle step
