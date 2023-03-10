Will Nediger, of London, Ontario, is a professional crossword constructor. This is his 46th puzzle for The Times. A typical Sunday crossword has 140 answers, but this one has only 136, affording some longer ‘‘fill’’ outside the theme. Occasionally, as here, constructors include things personal to them in their grids. Will writes, ‘‘As a parent of two young kids, 49-Down next to 50-Down really resonates with me.’’ — W.S.
5 Dennis the Menace types
14 The ‘‘A’’ in STEAM, for educators
18 Maker of the Aspire laptop
20 Recordings for oral historians
23 Slow-driving holiday parade in December?
26 ‘‘Huh, didn’t expect to run into you here!’’
27 Musical piece like Smetana’s ‘‘Vltava’’
29 Movie genre ... or a shout on a movie set
31 Onetime Yves Saint Laurent employer
37 Update Wikipedia after the 2012 election?
41 Yiddish for ‘‘pancake’’
43 Like some landscape photography
47 Brand of ‘‘old-fashioned’’ root beer
52 Subject of study for an insect psychologist?
55 ‘‘Don’t love it, don’t
57 Communication method that may be written with Stokoe notation, in brief
58 Investigative journalist Farrow
59 Heroes that don’t wear capes
61 Trademarked refrigerant
64 Condiment drizzled on a taco
73 Some announcements interrupting in-flight movies, for short
74 Intelligence grp. featured on ‘‘Quantico’’
76 Promise from actor Damon’s friends regarding his movie premiere?
79 ‘‘To Sontag, to Sondheim, to anything taboo’’ musical
82 Philosophy influenced by the ‘‘I Ching’’
83 Eager assistant’s declaration
84 ‘‘It is what it is,’’ e.g.
88 Words accompanying an offering to the ruler of the donkeys?
95 Uncreatively draws from
96 Busy locale in December
97 Leah who wrote ‘‘Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology’’
98 Ivan the Great, for one
99 Some holiday-tree decorations
103 Home of the poet Forugh Farrokhzad
104 Arrive too late to see a hotel being built?
108 Number of worlds in Norse myth
111 Disney’s Queen of Arendelle
113 ‘‘The Crown ____ Worth Much’’ (Hanif Abdurraqib collection)
114 One who questions people’s motives
115 Collect from the fields
4 Southern dish often made with buttermilk and cornmeal
6 Film composer Bernstein
8 Electronics-aisle array
10 Ancient Italian region
11 Dealt with minor issues?
12 Some business-news topics, for short
13 What’s still in cartoons?
16 Mount Rainier’s ____ Glacier
21 Done hurriedly and carelessly
30 Screenwriter/actress Michaela
35 Snapshot of a gamer’s progress
36 Duo inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2001
45 Berkshire school since 1440
46 Western settlement area led by Brigham Young
50 When to read aloud to kids
53 Swimming/cycling/running competitions, informally
63 Booby-prize winner’s place
66 Within a point or two,
67 Two-time Olympic gold medalist in soccer
71 Medium for a birthday message
74 Body part that a dog uses to shake, e.g.
78 ‘‘To be continued ... ’’
81 Charlotte Corday, to Jean-Paul Marat
84 Word after better or worse
85 Simple graphics editor, informally
92 Adjust the spacing between, in typography
93 Like a deserved comeuppance
101 Pancake served with sambar
105 Plan for the future, in brief?
106 ‘‘America’s Got Talent’’ network
