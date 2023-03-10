Will Nediger, of London, Ontario, is a professional crossword constructor. This is his 46th puzzle for The Times. A typical Sunday crossword has 140 answers, but this one has only 136, affording some longer ‘‘fill’’ outside the theme. Occasionally, as here, constructors include things personal to them in their grids. Will writes, ‘‘As a parent of two young kids, 49-Down next to 50-Down really resonates with me.’’ — W.S.

Across

0
0
0
0
0