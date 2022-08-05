Jessie Trudeau, née Bullock, recently received her Ph.D. from the government department at Harvard. Her husband, Ross, is a writer and puzzlemaker in Cambridge, Mass. They met three years ago. Ross, who has been creating crosswords for The Times since 2017, introduced Jessie to the puzzle world. This is their fourth collaboration for the paper. The couple are scheduled to marry this weekend. — W.S.
1 Yankee Stadium has 24 of these
13 Shape of a heron’s neck
19 Cheney and Harris, informally
22 One prone to idol thoughts
27 Clubs often require them, for short
40 Bolívar who was known as the Liberator
43 One looking for missing persons
46 Singer White with the 1991 No. 1 hit ‘‘Romantic’’
50 Inits. on some handbags
55 End-of-semester form: Abbr.
57 Flick, as a cigarette, informally
58 Disappearing sculpture medium
66 Necessities for drug approvals
73 Egyptian symbol of life
76 John Cho’s role in ‘‘Star Trek’’ films
79 Hits high notes in high places
85 Setting of two Shakespeare plays
87 Some coding statements
88 Edith Wharton’s ‘‘ruin of a man’’
94 Bearer of roses, maybe
95 Word with American or amber
97 Aunt ____ (role on ‘‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’’)
98 Habitual fear of being exposed as a fraud
105 N.F.L. star Elliott, to fans
108 ‘‘Don’t be that ____’’
109 Part of a skin-care routine
110 First pope to be called ‘‘the Great’’
114 ‘‘In Search of Lost Time’’ novelist
115 Aphorism that’s visually depicted five times in this puzzle’s grid
121 Split, then come together?
2 Latin for ‘‘I believe’’
3 Some black-and-white pictures
6 Stacey of Georgia politics
7 Easternmost leg of I-90, familiarly
8 Suffix with fool or fiend
10 Dance shoe attachments
13 Home of the Simpson and Flanders households
14 Rocker Bob with 10 Top 10 albums
20 One side of D.C.’s Federal Triangle
21 iPhone app with a graph in its icon
24 Where all the people that come and go stop and say ‘‘hello,’’ in a 1967 hit
32 Former N.Y.C. mayor Ed
35 Locale for a rock climber
39 More like an empty old mansion at night, say
43 Transport on the slopes
45 Celebrity chef DiSpirito
54 Fictional documentarian from Kazakhstan
56 Provider of a ball of thread, in myth
59 Like some cars and kisses
72 You might be advised to do this for yourself
80 Downwind locales for ships
83 Home of Nobel Peace Prize winner Shirin Ebadi
94 Of whom Celine Dion said, ‘‘If God would have a singing voice, he must sound a lot like ... ’’
96 ____ Schneider, winningest woman in ‘‘Jeopardy!’’ history
98 ‘‘____ the economy, stupid!’’
101 Paul who was People magazine’s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive
105 Member of Gen Z, jocularly
109 Busy businesswoman in a rom-com, e.g.
113 Title on Netflix’s ‘‘Bridgerton’’
116 Any of the Uruk-hai in ‘‘The Lord of the Rings’’
117 Word with half or hard
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.