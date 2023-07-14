Rebecca Goldstein, of Albany, Calif., is a research scientist at Merck, developing immunotherapies for cancer. Rafael Musa, of San Francisco, is a software engineer at Airbnb. Each has been published individually in The Times, but this is their first collaboration. As friends they see each other occasionally at Bay Area puzzle events and otherwise. They worked separately, though, through many different versions, to implement this crossword’s ambitious theme. — W.S.
1 Band with the 2021 No. 1 hit ‘‘Butter’’
8 What always has time on its hands
17 Abraham Accords country: Abbr.
18 ‘‘Put your wallet away’’
19 Hill who wrote ‘‘Speaking Truth to Power’’
22 1980 film that led to the creation of the Academy Award for best makeup
27 Secretary of the interior Haaland
29 Oil company with toy trucks
39 What ‘‘X’’ could mark on a map
41 Jazz genre for Charlie Parker
44 ‘‘____ that somethin’!’’
45 Author of ‘‘The Climate Book,’’ 2022
48 Vegetable that can be slimy when cooked
54 Airport across the bay from SFO
61 Important part of a toddler’s day
65 What follows You on the internet
69 In which ‘‘P or Q, but not both’’ is represented as (PvQ)%5E¬ (P%5EQ)
72 Soup often made with rice vermicelli noodles
82 Linguistic group including Zulu and Xhosa
95 ‘‘Stop, I’m blushing!’’
99 Break after a major fall?
104 Sch. whose mascot is Brutus Buckeye
107 The ‘‘I’’ in FIFA: Abbr.
109 ‘‘This was fun, but I gotta go’’
115 High standards established by a predecessor ... or what you are presented with in this puzzle?
120 Like heterochromia in eyes
123 Author/economist Emily
124 Makes a case against, say
1 ‘‘... is there a reason, though?’’
2 Its name derives from the Washoe for ‘‘lake’’
10 Collegiate beaver mascot whose name is its school spelled backward
11 Overseer of Windy City buses and trains, in brief
13 Software engineer, for short
16 Like some winter roads
20 Chinese zodiac animal of 2023
24 National org. that doesn’t actually have an age requirement for membership
34 ‘‘Be right with you!’’
36 Wildlife spotted in Haleakala National Park
40 ____ Negro (Amazon tributary)
42 Certain side wagers, informally
46 Angles above 90 degrees?
49 Feature that helps to avoid late penalties
51 Contents of some streaks on cheeks
61 Sullivan’s opponent in a landmark free speech case: Abbr.
62 Stephen K. ____, British stand-up comedian
63 Alien-film franchise, for short
64 Prefix with sphere or system
66 Prefix with sphere or system
70 Online initialism rarely meant literally
75 Proxima Centauri, e.g.
77 Alternative to a monthly charge
81 Ventimiglia of ‘‘This Is Us’’
86 ‘‘____ Rosenkavalier’’
93 Show excessive affection toward
97 We don’t talk about that
100 Attention-grabbing protests
101 Charlotte ____, capital of the U.S. Virgin Islands
109 Deer ____, Maine vacation destination
110 ‘‘Man of the open country,’’ in Genesis
