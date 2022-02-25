David Steinberg, of Pacific Grove, Calif., is the puzzles and games editor for the Andrews McMeel Universal media company. The Universal Crossword, which he edits, appears in many newspapers, including The Seattle Times, The Boston Globe and The Philadelphia Inquirer. David’s first crossword for The Times appeared in 2011, when he

was 14. This is his 101st for the paper. — W.S.

Note: The middle letter of the answer to each starred clue can be replaced by a different letter to form two new words across and down. Read the new letters, in order, for a bonus.

Across

1 Bank offerings, in brief

4 Twists

9 Losing roll at dice

13 In itself

19 Piece played with four hands

21 Tart sorbet flavor

22 Kind of bed

23 Opposite of endearing

24 Freely expressive

26 Winter eaves dropper

27 Some attacks on castles

29 Día de ____ Muertos (Mexican holiday)

30 Stories that may or may not be true

31 12-year-olds, e.g.

34 Ballerina’s bend

35 App whose icon features a camera, in slang

37 Aimee with two Grammys

38 Plank targets

41 Only trisyllabic rainbow color

43 Ferrari of automotive fame

46 Communicating (with)

49 Contracting

52 Acceptance principle of improv comedy

53 2-year-old, e.g.

54 What may connect the parts of a school assignment?

55 ‘‘Who ____?’’

58 Relative of an alpaca

60 ‘‘A Christmas Carol’’ cry

61 Dress in

62 Things people catch and then ride

63 Fifth sign

64 Actress Hepburn

67 Poke

68 Nickname in baseball and gossip columns

69 Harsh language

71 Up

72 Loses firmness

73 Country with the most archaeological museums in the world (110+)

74 Brand seen at speedways

75 Cut off

76 French menu phrase

77 Sushi chef’s eggs

78 Uncle for whom an annual award is supposedly named

80 Not so many

81 When nothing goes right

83 Dutch name starter

85 Frank Robinson or Brooks Robinson of the Baseball Hall of Fame

87 Watered artificially

89 Goes well with

94 Turn in a game

95 Canine coat

97 Instant, informally

98 Island with a trisyllabic name

99 Sat around

101 In the thick of

103 Ending remark that’s surprising

105 Starting point

108 Suffix with labyrinth

109 Czar known as ‘‘the Great’’

112 Once called

113 Noisy disagreement

116 Ordered

120 Service with a Capitol Corridor route

121 Promote aggressively

122 Without accompaniment

123 Crows

124 Ones in hills or farms

125 Luxury vessel

126 The dark side

Down

1 Brains of a tech start-up?

2 Racket

3 Noticeable

4 Roused from a nap

5 Neighbor of Nev.

6 Barely usable pencils

7 ____ sandwich

8 Like some roller coaster drops

9 Task for a crossword constructor

10 Washed quickly

11 Bon ____

12 Instrument used in a medical checkup

13 Out of whack

14 Vessel with a hatch, informally

15 The ‘‘teardrop of India’’

16 Not exceeding

17 ‘‘Dark Lady’’ hitmaker, 1974

18 ____ Park, N.Y.

20 Christianity’s ____ Creed

25 Word with code or card

28 Good witch in Oz

31 ‘‘That’s enough about your sex life!’’

32 Pallid

33 Some have combinations

36 Like J, alphabetically

39 English majors’ degs.

40 Having three unequal sides

42 Equal: Prefix

44 Outmoded storage device

45 Witness

47 Some breads

48 Smitten

50 British exclamation

51 One of three for German nouns, or one of four for those in Africa’s Zande language

53 Like a tug-of-war rope

55 One may go off in the middle of the night

56 Scientist whose name is associated with a number

57 Wine list section

59 Heavy medieval weapons

60 Robot sound

62 Hot condiment

63 Italian bread that’s no longer made

65 Comply with a peace treaty, maybe

66 Some camping excursions

67 ‘‘I’m relieved!’’

70 H.S. subject

73 ‘‘La Tauromaquia’’ artist

75 Come off as

77 Went ballistic

79 ‘‘Easy there!’’

80 Small particle

82 Binder inserts with tabs

83 Literally, ‘‘revenge’’

84 Org. that evaluates toothbrushes

86 Good cheer

88 Singer ____ Marie

89 Joins firmly

90 Epoch when palm trees grew in Alaska

91 In an obvious way

92 All-time connector

93 Big ____

96 Plan in detail

100 Puppy ‘‘kisses’’

102 Rot

104 Ill suited

105 9-5 automaker, once

106 Muppet who refers to himself in the third person

107 ‘‘At Last’’ singer James

110 Almond ____ (toffee brand)

111 Computer with a Pro model

114 Ship pest

115 H+ or I-

117 A ticket may be given for a high one: Abbr.

118 Man’s name derived from the Bible

119 Man’s name derived from the Bible

