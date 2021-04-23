Dick Shlakman, who turns 82 next Sunday, is a retired lawyer and corporate executive from Plano, Texas. Will Nediger, 31, is a professional crossword constructor from London, Ontario. Dick saw Will’s offer of crossword mentorship on Facebook and reached out for his help. They’ve now made several puzzles together. ‘‘I come up with a theme idea that I think is absolutely perfect,’’ Dick says, ‘‘and Will shows me the error of my ways — then suggests how to take that idea and make it ideal.’’ This is Dick’s third crossword for The Times and Will’s 37th. — W.S.

Across

1 Men are pigs (after she’s through with them, anyway!)

6 The ‘‘A’’ of James A. Garfield

11 Naysayers

20 Lower-cost option on a popular rideshare app

21 Egg: Sp.

22 Frontiersman’s headgear

23 Result of a merger between Quaker Oats and Greyhound?

25 Maintaining equilibrium

26 Discourage

27 Soft drink concentrate, e.g.

29 ‘‘Night on Bald Mountain’’ or ‘‘Finlandia’’

30 With 18-Down, what has four legs and sprints?

32 Musician who was booed in 1965 for playing electric guitar

34 Letters before Gerald R. Ford and Ronald Reagan

35 Luau instrument, for short

37 Zoom

39 Corner

41 Second-longest human bone, after the femur

46 Result of a merger between Kraft and Hershey’s?

51 Result of a merger between Google and Planters?

53 Like the wights on ‘‘Game of Thrones’’

54 Best of the best

56 Spelling ____

57 What Santa checks twice

58 R-rated

59 Rulers’ staffs

61 Fire man?

63 On the ____

64 Poet Lazarus

66 Prefix with thermal

67 Bad sound for an engine

68 Result of a merger between Hasbro and Nikon?

72 Bird like the Canada goose or arctic tern

75 Lummox

76 Cheese offered tableside at Italian restaurants, informally

77 Recipe amt.

80 Eagle constellation

81 Passive acquiescence

84 Voice a view

86 Firm decision maker?

87 Revolutionary Guevara

89 Klum of ‘‘Project Runway’’

90 ‘‘My love,’’ in Madrid

91 Result of a merger between Procter & Gamble and Jacuzzi?

94 Result of a merger between Hormel and Instagram?

96 Warehouse

97 10 to 10, say

99 ____ reform, cause for the Marshall Project

100 Middling grade

101 Pub choice

103 Shot across the bow?

106 ____ Waldorf, the so-called ‘‘Queen B’’ on ‘‘Gossip Girl’’

109 Leaves nothing to the imagination

114 Measured

116 ‘‘Been there, done that’’ feeling

118 Disney’s world

120 Result of a merger between Ralph Lauren and Starbucks?

123 ‘‘Stop your foolishness outside!’’

124 Not on

125 Chops up finely

126 Was uncomfortably hot

127 Basil-based sauce

128 ____ Allen, one of the founders of Vermont

Down

1 ____-de-sac

2 Ditto, in scholarly journals

3 Brexit vote, e.g.

4 Home to the Minoan civilization

5 Shine

6 ‘‘Now I get it!’’

7 2021 Super Bowl champs

8 Drink up during a timeout, say

9 Tex who directed the first Bugs Bunny cartoon

10 Iraqi city on the Tigris

11 Kimono accessory

12 Natural talent

13 ____ Young-White, comedian/correspondent for ‘‘The Daily Show’’

14 Lead-in to an Indiana ‘‘-ville’’

15 ____ Ng, author of the 2017 best seller ‘‘Little Fires Everywhere’’

16 Piehole

17 ‘‘Oops!’’

18 See 30-Across

19 Part of a musical note

24 Held forth

28 ‘‘Two thumbs down’’ review

31 Answer to ‘‘Are you asleep?’’ that can’t be true

33 Drift off to sleep

35 Ordinary

36 ‘‘Eh, not really’’

38 1981 hit Genesis album whose name resembles a rhyme scheme

40 Balls in the sky

42 Little sounds

43 Muscular

44 ‘‘Who’s there?’’ response

45 Nancy who served as the first female member of the British Parliament

47 Come together

48 Like some thinking

49 A.O.C., e.g.

50 Meets

52 Evening prayer

55 Come together

59 Raw material?

60 Quintana ____ (Mexican state that’s home to Cancún)

62 Mayhem

65 Land governed by the House of Grimaldi

67 Obedience school command

68 More hackneyed

69 A head

70 A head

71 Best-case scenarios

72 Clipper parts

73 ‘‘You can’t fire me!’’

74 Italian poet Cavalcanti who influenced Dante

77 Procrastinator’s problem

78 [Bo-o-o-oring!]

79 In essence

81 Where heroes are made

82 Sass

83 Co-founder of the N.A.A.C.P.

85 Word that, when spelled backward, becomes its own synonym

88 Member of the inn crowd?

90 One of the Canterbury pilgrims

92 One doing the lord’s work

93 In which you might do a deep dive

95 Mistruth

98 JAMA contributors

102 Tool in a wood shop

104 Shred

105 ____ hole

107 Battery part

108 Language group related to Yupik

109 Birkin stock?

110 From scratch

111 Quinceañera, e.g.

112 Man’s name that spells a fruit backward

113 Passed-down stories

115 ‘‘Stop stalling!’’

117 ‘‘The slightest’’ or ‘‘the foggiest’’ thing

119 Oscar-winning lyricist Washington

121 Classic Pontiac

122 Phishing target, for short

