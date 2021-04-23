Dick Shlakman, who turns 82 next Sunday, is a retired lawyer and corporate executive from Plano, Texas. Will Nediger, 31, is a professional crossword constructor from London, Ontario. Dick saw Will’s offer of crossword mentorship on Facebook and reached out for his help. They’ve now made several puzzles together. ‘‘I come up with a theme idea that I think is absolutely perfect,’’ Dick says, ‘‘and Will shows me the error of my ways — then suggests how to take that idea and make it ideal.’’ This is Dick’s third crossword for The Times and Will’s 37th. — W.S.
Across
1 Men are pigs (after she’s through with them, anyway!)
6 The ‘‘A’’ of James A. Garfield
11 Naysayers
20 Lower-cost option on a popular rideshare app
21 Egg: Sp.
22 Frontiersman’s headgear
23 Result of a merger between Quaker Oats and Greyhound?
25 Maintaining equilibrium
26 Discourage
27 Soft drink concentrate, e.g.
29 ‘‘Night on Bald Mountain’’ or ‘‘Finlandia’’
30 With 18-Down, what has four legs and sprints?
32 Musician who was booed in 1965 for playing electric guitar
34 Letters before Gerald R. Ford and Ronald Reagan
35 Luau instrument, for short
37 Zoom
39 Corner
41 Second-longest human bone, after the femur
46 Result of a merger between Kraft and Hershey’s?
51 Result of a merger between Google and Planters?
53 Like the wights on ‘‘Game of Thrones’’
54 Best of the best
56 Spelling ____
57 What Santa checks twice
58 R-rated
59 Rulers’ staffs
61 Fire man?
63 On the ____
64 Poet Lazarus
66 Prefix with thermal
67 Bad sound for an engine
68 Result of a merger between Hasbro and Nikon?
72 Bird like the Canada goose or arctic tern
75 Lummox
76 Cheese offered tableside at Italian restaurants, informally
77 Recipe amt.
80 Eagle constellation
81 Passive acquiescence
84 Voice a view
86 Firm decision maker?
87 Revolutionary Guevara
89 Klum of ‘‘Project Runway’’
90 ‘‘My love,’’ in Madrid
91 Result of a merger between Procter & Gamble and Jacuzzi?
94 Result of a merger between Hormel and Instagram?
96 Warehouse
97 10 to 10, say
99 ____ reform, cause for the Marshall Project
100 Middling grade
101 Pub choice
103 Shot across the bow?
106 ____ Waldorf, the so-called ‘‘Queen B’’ on ‘‘Gossip Girl’’
109 Leaves nothing to the imagination
114 Measured
116 ‘‘Been there, done that’’ feeling
118 Disney’s world
120 Result of a merger between Ralph Lauren and Starbucks?
123 ‘‘Stop your foolishness outside!’’
124 Not on
125 Chops up finely
126 Was uncomfortably hot
127 Basil-based sauce
128 ____ Allen, one of the founders of Vermont
Down
1 ____-de-sac
2 Ditto, in scholarly journals
3 Brexit vote, e.g.
4 Home to the Minoan civilization
5 Shine
6 ‘‘Now I get it!’’
7 2021 Super Bowl champs
8 Drink up during a timeout, say
9 Tex who directed the first Bugs Bunny cartoon
10 Iraqi city on the Tigris
11 Kimono accessory
12 Natural talent
13 ____ Young-White, comedian/correspondent for ‘‘The Daily Show’’
14 Lead-in to an Indiana ‘‘-ville’’
15 ____ Ng, author of the 2017 best seller ‘‘Little Fires Everywhere’’
16 Piehole
17 ‘‘Oops!’’
18 See 30-Across
19 Part of a musical note
24 Held forth
28 ‘‘Two thumbs down’’ review
31 Answer to ‘‘Are you asleep?’’ that can’t be true
33 Drift off to sleep
35 Ordinary
36 ‘‘Eh, not really’’
38 1981 hit Genesis album whose name resembles a rhyme scheme
40 Balls in the sky
42 Little sounds
43 Muscular
44 ‘‘Who’s there?’’ response
45 Nancy who served as the first female member of the British Parliament
47 Come together
48 Like some thinking
49 A.O.C., e.g.
50 Meets
52 Evening prayer
55 Come together
59 Raw material?
60 Quintana ____ (Mexican state that’s home to Cancún)
62 Mayhem
65 Land governed by the House of Grimaldi
67 Obedience school command
68 More hackneyed
69 A head
70 A head
71 Best-case scenarios
72 Clipper parts
73 ‘‘You can’t fire me!’’
74 Italian poet Cavalcanti who influenced Dante
77 Procrastinator’s problem
78 [Bo-o-o-oring!]
79 In essence
81 Where heroes are made
82 Sass
83 Co-founder of the N.A.A.C.P.
85 Word that, when spelled backward, becomes its own synonym
88 Member of the inn crowd?
90 One of the Canterbury pilgrims
92 One doing the lord’s work
93 In which you might do a deep dive
95 Mistruth
98 JAMA contributors
102 Tool in a wood shop
104 Shred
105 ____ hole
107 Battery part
108 Language group related to Yupik
109 Birkin stock?
110 From scratch
111 Quinceañera, e.g.
112 Man’s name that spells a fruit backward
113 Passed-down stories
115 ‘‘Stop stalling!’’
117 ‘‘The slightest’’ or ‘‘the foggiest’’ thing
119 Oscar-winning lyricist Washington
121 Classic Pontiac
122 Phishing target, for short
