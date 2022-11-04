Daniel Bodily, of Woodbury, Minn., is a robotics research engineer. Jeff Chen, of Seattle, is a professional writer and crossword constructor. Previously they collaborated on the Lincoln Memorial-themed puzzle that appeared in May. The idea for this one was Dan’s and started with 63-Across. He pondered the idea for months before reaching out to Jeff. A slew of attempts at construction ensued. ‘‘It’s really fun to see where the dust settles,’’ Dan says, ‘‘after raw ideas are filtered through the constraints of the dictionary and the grid — W.S.
14 A kitchen might have a good one
19 Instrument for Arachne, in mythology
21 Word on the street, perhaps?
22 Like Superman, but not Spider-Man
26 African animal that may be spotted or striped
29 ‘‘Person of the Year’’ magazine
33 When said three times, ‘‘Get off my case!’’
34 White terrier, informally
38 ____ Toy Barn (where Emperor Zurg chases Buzz Lightyear)
39 ‘‘I,’’ in the ‘‘Iliad’’
40 You’ll have to pull some strings to play this
41 Low-scoring Yahtzee category
46 How many U.N. members have names starting with ‘‘W’’
47 Lionel Messi’s homeland: Abbr.
51 Capital on the Arabian Peninsula
57 Things believers believe
60 Children’s book series akin to ‘‘Where’s Waldo?’’
61 Word with nursing or training
67 23 answers in today’s puzzle that don’t seem to match their clues
68 The ‘‘P’’ of E.P.S. ratio, on Wall Street
69 Adverb repeated in the ‘‘Star Wars’’ prologue
70 Calvin and Hobbes, e.g.
72 Onetime radio host Don
74 ‘‘Mad’’ figure of fiction
79 Like some care services
81 1998 film ‘‘Waking ____ Devine’’
82 Al ____ (pasta specification)
83 Initialism aptly found in ‘‘timetable’’
85 Xmas, for Justin Trudeau
95 Get off berth control?
101 Apt rhyme for ‘‘pyre’’
103 Finalized, as a contract
107 ‘‘Let me repeat ... ’’
110 She might cry ‘‘Uncle!’’
114 Didn’t make public for a while
2 ‘‘Hold the rocks,’’ at a bar
5 Adds to a playlist, e.g.
6 Sights in a funeral home
7 ‘‘I,’’ in the ‘‘Aeneid’’
9 Product launches made during sporting events?
10 Chiwere-speaking tribe
12 They can help you get out of jams
14 Having overexercised, maybe
15 ____ gun (alien zapper)
16 When the lighting of the Olympic caldron happens
18 ‘‘A penny saved is a penny earned’’ and others
30 Sound of shear terror?
32 Go lightly, with ‘‘along’’
35 Epoch when the Mediterranean Sea nearly dried up
36 Like difficult water for boating
43 Fourth man to walk on the moon
44 Gain exclusive control, businesswise
47 A charismatic person has one
51 Some BBQ-flavored fast-food sandwiches
53 Letters near a conveyor belt
55 Online pop-up generator
60 How perjurers might be caught
67 How Usher wants to take it in a 1998 No. 1 hit
68 The 76ers, on scoreboards
69 Disaster-response org.
76 Popular Korean minivan
77 Country with more than 100 active volcanoes
82 Device providing oversight?
89 1600 for the SAT, informally
90 No. listed on the inside of car doors, often
96 Actress Catherine who starred as Kevin’s mom in ‘‘Home Alone’’
97 ‘‘Red’’ or ‘‘white’’ wood
104 ____ mode (fuel-saving feature in newer cars)
106 Tape player of a sort, in brief
