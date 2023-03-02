Rebecca Goldstein, of Albany, Calif., is a research scientist at Merck, developing cancer immunotherapies. An avid crossword solver (typically six to 10 puzzles a day), she started constructing in 2020 at her wife’s suggestion. Her puzzles have appeared in The New Yorker, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Los Angeles Times and elsewhere. This is her sixth (and first Sunday) for us. Rebecca is excited to debut the modern coinage at 39-Down. — W.S.

Across

0
0
0
0
0