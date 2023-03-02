Rebecca Goldstein, of Albany, Calif., is a research scientist at Merck, developing cancer immunotherapies. An avid crossword solver (typically six to 10 puzzles a day), she started constructing in 2020 at her wife’s suggestion. Her puzzles have appeared in The New Yorker, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Los Angeles Times and elsewhere. This is her sixth (and first Sunday) for us. Rebecca is excited to debut the modern coinage at 39-Down. — W.S.
9 Hebrew word for ‘‘spring’’
19 Presidential ‘‘pet’’ that sprouts an Afro
25 Ingredient in un cortado
26 ____ across the board (perfect score)
30 Looks to pick things up
35 Some classic Chuck Taylor All Stars
39 Little Energizers, say
44 Gift for a budding myrmecologist
51 Garments often seen at royal weddings
55 ‘‘American Greed’’ network
56 ‘‘Jump’’ duo ____ Kross
58 Disposable sock in a shoe store
64 Words stealthily mouthed to a friend while stuck in a boring conversation
68 Olympic snowboarding event
71 Family-style meal with simmering broth
78 Kristen of ‘‘Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar’’
81 Full house, in poker slang
82 Exquisitely made basket
87 Olympic runner ____ Felix
95 Aggressively enterprising sort
101 2006 mockumentary with a 2020 ‘‘Subsequent Moviefilm’’
103 Multiple-choice choice
117 Wear white to a chili
119 Setting for ultra close-up photos
122 Collared-shirt accessory
1 Table salt, to a chemist
2 One of the Hearst magazines
3 International grp. headquartered in Vienna
6 ‘‘You’re embarrassing me!’’
7 Muscles targeted by curls
9 Muscles targeted by planks
11 Cry from someone who’s disheveled
13 ‘‘____ qué?’’ (‘‘Why?’’ in Spanish)
14 Passion project, perhaps
15 Spanish city enclosed within intact medieval walls
16 Food, air, water, etc.
28 Ending with clip or slip
31 ‘‘Today’’ co-host Kotb
35 Hosts, as at a penthouse
37 Affixed in a scrapbook, say
39 Evidence derived from personal experience and observation rather than systematic research and analysis
50 Phrase that may be repeated in a long story
52 Course for an English major, informally
59 Scans that may involve dye injections, in brief
62 Pseudoscientific ability, for short
63 Terence who’s known as the ‘‘Mozart of Mathematics’’
65 One who’s no fun at all
67 Ancient Roman formal wear
68 Tea served with a jumbo straw
75 ‘‘____ my last email ... ’’
79 ‘‘Where’s My Refund?’’ org.
85 Company that created a Sonic boom?
88 Succeeded at musical chairs
90 Imagine ____ Peace (Ben & Jerry’s flavor)
98 Kauffman who co-created ‘‘Friends’’
99 Ancient Mesoamerican civilization
100 Places for some piercings
104 Winter setting in S.F.
107 ‘‘Dealing with that right now!’’
108 Campus with the ZIP code 90095
109 Place to swim or play b-ball
111 Stock launch, in brief
113 Image on Australia’s coat of arms
115 Make final, with ‘‘up’’
