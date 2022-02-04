Across

1 Web site?

6 Browser window

9 Streaming service acquired by Fox in 2020

13 Civil rights grp. once led by M.L.K.

17 Fictional character who says, ‘‘I will take the ring, though I do not know the way’’

18 Scorpion, for one

20 Wasn’t overturned on appeal

21 Artists sketching pectorals?

23 Stays out all night?

24 Glowing or shining

25 Work rotations

26 French ‘‘I like’’

27 ‘‘Right on!’’

28 Spot at a casino

30 Either side of a beaming grin, in a phrase

31 Tony winner McDonald

32 Something to make after you wake

33 Vow to remain mum about hotel guests’ secrets?

37 Hoops org.

40 Possibility

41 Scoffing sound

42 Driver of film

43 Nonbinary people, informally

47 Declined

49 Over-poetical?

50 Modern-day ‘‘carpe diem’’

51 Early times in verse

52 Small distance covered by a naval armada?

56 First sitting prez to fly in an airplane

57 Words after walk or cash

58 Hyperbolic wait time

59 Like climates where cactuses thrive

60 Pointy part of a charger?

62 Group of followers

64 Willem who played Jesus in ‘‘The Last Temptation of Christ’’

66 Some pianos and motorcycles

68 2000s Fox teen drama

69 Playwright Simon

70 ‘‘Emotion in motion,’’ per Mae West

71 Thomas ____, British general at Bunker Hill

72 Sweetie

73 Boxer lacking a left hook?

77 One of the boxing Alis

78 Gumbo ingredient

80 :-) alternative

81 Below par

82 Something unleashed in a denial-of-service attack

83 Destination for a return flight

84 Himalayan humanoid

86 ____ eyes

88 ‘‘I’m a frayed ____’’ (punchline of a classic joke)

89 What brass-band music has?

92 Court

95 Groups of Greeks, informally

97 Watcher of the skies, for short

98 Old ____ (motherland, affectionately)

99 Announced

100 You can count on them

101 Beat in a race

104 Very productive

106 Not even a little off

107 Tree feature in winter?

109 Quaint bathroom sign

110 Galosh

111 Lumberjack’s favorite kind of beer?

112 ‘‘What are the ____?’’

113 Audience for Cocomelon, the most-viewed YouTube channel in the U.S.

114 Omega’s place

115 Columns with angles

Down

1 Home with a pointy roof

2 Worked on Wall Street

3 Bring to a repair shop, say

4 Creative springboard

5 Cereal once advertised by Woody Woodpecker

6 Subject for Laozi

7 Sounds from a lab

8 ‘‘The Art of Fugue’’ composer

9 One’s kin, casually

10 Loosen, in a way

11 Some zeros and ones

12 Bar necessities, at times

13 It has several steps

14 What a dog walker and a strong-willed pooch might vie for?

15 Run easily

16 Makeup of some music libraries

19 Main

20 Huge quantity

21 Lacking color

22 Brief period of work

26 ‘‘Easy ... everything’s going to be OK’’

29 Bottle marked with a skull and crossbones

31 Cost for a spot

33 Garden-shed items

34 Caramel-filled candy

35 ‘‘You can leave this to me’’

36 Declaration by one who’s done playing

38 Benjamin Franklin famously considered it ‘‘a rank coward’’ with ‘‘bad moral character’’

39 ‘‘Te quiero’’ sentiment

43 Mideast V.I.P.

44 Response to ‘‘No offense’’

45 The Bee Gees’ Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb?

46 It might gather lint

48 Somersault

52 Adversary

53 To’s opposite

54 Old-timey reproach

55 Scottish cap

58 Aromatic trees

61 Really bother

63 Jacqueline or Jacques

64 For sure, for short

65 Something a snowboarder catches

66 Last word of ‘‘Ulysses’’

67 Goal in musical chairs

69 Nick of ‘‘48 Hrs.’’

70 Beer brand whose name spells an article of apparel backward

72 Knock on the head

74 Carolers’ repertoire

75 ____ dancer

76 Minotaur’s foot

77 Bird known in the U.K. as a diver

79 Draws

82 Red-light district establishment

85 Like some vodkas

87 Fly into a rant

90 Spuds

91 Tall tales

92 Dispensed with

93 N.H.L. team with five championship-winning seasons in the 1980s

94 Praising poetry

96 Ballet sections

99 Play station?

100 Got rid of

101 ‘‘Duh,’’ in modern slang

102 Pine

103 Like the Radio City Music Hall sign

105 Harvest

106 Something swollen on a pro athlete?

107 Totally fine

108 Alternative to Webster’s, in brief

