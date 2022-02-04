Across
1 Web site?
6 Browser window
9 Streaming service acquired by Fox in 2020
13 Civil rights grp. once led by M.L.K.
17 Fictional character who says, ‘‘I will take the ring, though I do not know the way’’
18 Scorpion, for one
20 Wasn’t overturned on appeal
21 Artists sketching pectorals?
23 Stays out all night?
24 Glowing or shining
25 Work rotations
26 French ‘‘I like’’
27 ‘‘Right on!’’
28 Spot at a casino
30 Either side of a beaming grin, in a phrase
31 Tony winner McDonald
32 Something to make after you wake
33 Vow to remain mum about hotel guests’ secrets?
37 Hoops org.
40 Possibility
41 Scoffing sound
42 Driver of film
43 Nonbinary people, informally
47 Declined
49 Over-poetical?
50 Modern-day ‘‘carpe diem’’
51 Early times in verse
52 Small distance covered by a naval armada?
56 First sitting prez to fly in an airplane
57 Words after walk or cash
58 Hyperbolic wait time
59 Like climates where cactuses thrive
60 Pointy part of a charger?
62 Group of followers
64 Willem who played Jesus in ‘‘The Last Temptation of Christ’’
66 Some pianos and motorcycles
68 2000s Fox teen drama
69 Playwright Simon
70 ‘‘Emotion in motion,’’ per Mae West
71 Thomas ____, British general at Bunker Hill
72 Sweetie
73 Boxer lacking a left hook?
77 One of the boxing Alis
78 Gumbo ingredient
80 :-) alternative
81 Below par
82 Something unleashed in a denial-of-service attack
83 Destination for a return flight
84 Himalayan humanoid
86 ____ eyes
88 ‘‘I’m a frayed ____’’ (punchline of a classic joke)
89 What brass-band music has?
92 Court
95 Groups of Greeks, informally
97 Watcher of the skies, for short
98 Old ____ (motherland, affectionately)
99 Announced
100 You can count on them
101 Beat in a race
104 Very productive
106 Not even a little off
107 Tree feature in winter?
109 Quaint bathroom sign
110 Galosh
111 Lumberjack’s favorite kind of beer?
112 ‘‘What are the ____?’’
113 Audience for Cocomelon, the most-viewed YouTube channel in the U.S.
114 Omega’s place
115 Columns with angles
Down
1 Home with a pointy roof
2 Worked on Wall Street
3 Bring to a repair shop, say
4 Creative springboard
5 Cereal once advertised by Woody Woodpecker
6 Subject for Laozi
7 Sounds from a lab
8 ‘‘The Art of Fugue’’ composer
9 One’s kin, casually
10 Loosen, in a way
11 Some zeros and ones
12 Bar necessities, at times
13 It has several steps
14 What a dog walker and a strong-willed pooch might vie for?
15 Run easily
16 Makeup of some music libraries
19 Main
20 Huge quantity
21 Lacking color
22 Brief period of work
26 ‘‘Easy ... everything’s going to be OK’’
29 Bottle marked with a skull and crossbones
31 Cost for a spot
33 Garden-shed items
34 Caramel-filled candy
35 ‘‘You can leave this to me’’
36 Declaration by one who’s done playing
38 Benjamin Franklin famously considered it ‘‘a rank coward’’ with ‘‘bad moral character’’
39 ‘‘Te quiero’’ sentiment
43 Mideast V.I.P.
44 Response to ‘‘No offense’’
45 The Bee Gees’ Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb?
46 It might gather lint
48 Somersault
52 Adversary
53 To’s opposite
54 Old-timey reproach
55 Scottish cap
58 Aromatic trees
61 Really bother
63 Jacqueline or Jacques
64 For sure, for short
65 Something a snowboarder catches
66 Last word of ‘‘Ulysses’’
67 Goal in musical chairs
69 Nick of ‘‘48 Hrs.’’
70 Beer brand whose name spells an article of apparel backward
72 Knock on the head
74 Carolers’ repertoire
75 ____ dancer
76 Minotaur’s foot
77 Bird known in the U.K. as a diver
79 Draws
82 Red-light district establishment
85 Like some vodkas
87 Fly into a rant
90 Spuds
91 Tall tales
92 Dispensed with
93 N.H.L. team with five championship-winning seasons in the 1980s
94 Praising poetry
96 Ballet sections
99 Play station?
100 Got rid of
101 ‘‘Duh,’’ in modern slang
102 Pine
103 Like the Radio City Music Hall sign
105 Harvest
106 Something swollen on a pro athlete?
107 Totally fine
108 Alternative to Webster’s, in brief
