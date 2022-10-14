LE PUZZLE
By Kathy Bloomer
Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz
Kathy Bloomer, of Seattle, is a retired hospital pediatrician. Constructing crosswords developed out of her love for solving diagramless puzzles, which involve a similar logic. This is her second Times crossword, after her debut in 2018. She had lots of attempts that didn’t quite make it. Kathy says, “I am working on a book I am going ?o call ‘Best Puzzles Rejected by The New York Times.’?” — W.S.
ACROSS
1 Complete jerk
7 Experience equanimity
15 Word with ghost or pirate
19 Inventor Tesla
20 Champion
21 Old-fashioned trial transcriber
22 ‘‘When will the leaky faucet get fixed?’’ e.g.?
24 ‘‘____ Speaks!’’ (Marx brother autobiography)
25 Equinox mo.
26 PC key
27 Actor Astin
28 Spam generator
29 Gridiron gains: Abbr.
30 Bygone theater chain
33 Lithe
36 Spam containers
37 Opposed to, in dialect
39 Song from back in the day
41 German physicist with an eponymous law
42 Focal points
43 Worldly
45 Hoot
46 Part of a how-to manual
47 Oklahoma city named for a character in a Tennyson poem
48 Curt summons
49 Remarks further
50 It may be unlimited in a phone plan
51 One-named singer whose last name is Adkins
52 Faulkner’s ‘‘As ____ Dying’’
53 Setting for a classic Agatha Christie novel
54 Opt for ‘‘deluxe,’’ say
56 Baby louse
57 The brother in 24-Across, for one
58 Harvester of the future
59 Potentially offensive, say
62 Easy pill to swallow?
64 Candy bar whose name is an exclamation
66 2015 inductee into the World Golf Hall of Fame
68 Bloke
69 Covers, as the bill
70 Labneh go-with
72 Most popular dog breed in the U.S., familiarly
73 Gives a whirl
75 Without: Lat.
76 A bunch of
77 Common stain on a baseball uniform
80 Adversaries
81 Bit of spice, figuratively
82 Writers not likely to win literary prizes
83 Floppy features of basset hounds
84 Asset
85 Possible cause for road rage
86 Boos
87 Editorial override
88 Word before crow or dirt
89 Prop for a painter
90 Former attorney general Holder
91 Salty droplet
92 Home to the University of Georgia
94 Begins giving solid food, say
96 Green-lights
99 Floating
101 Whip
103 Imitate
104 Country bordering Oman, for short
105 Versatile neutral shade
106 Where you’d find sap for syrup?
111 Sam the ____ (patriotic Muppet)
112 Condition treated with insulin
113 Rang
114 Wedding invitation enclosure, in brief
115 The other you
116 Protests, in a way
DOWN
1 Fidgety
2 Spawned
3 Says ‘‘John, Paul, .?.?. and Ringo’’?
4 Post ____ (occurring after the event)
5 Basic
6 Brewski
7 Help-page initialism
8 URL ender
9 Times outside office hours, in personals
10 Goes berserk
11 About 6.5 inches, on a standard piano
12 Virginia senator Tim
13 From ____ Z
14 Currency that features ‘‘The Tale of Genji’’ on one of its bank notes
15 Show up naked, perhaps?
16 Emma Watson’s role in the Harry Potter films
17 Not marked permanently, say
18 Lounge chair location
21 ‘‘Yellowjackets’’ airer, for short
23 Summer abroad
28 Plant fiber used to make some jewelry
31 M __ U __ H?
32 It’s a slippery slope
34 Loss of the winning ticket?
35 A layoff, crudely
38 Like venison
40 Salon specialties
43 Exploiting
44 Kind of map
46 Leo with the 1977 No. 1 hit ‘‘You Make Me Feel Like Dancing’’
49 Cornhole player’s asset
50 New beginnings
51 It may be vegetal or fruity
53 Lightly bite, as a pup might
54 Sappho and Mirabai
55 Certain fed. security
57 Alternatives to shakes
58 Drinks that are ‘‘slammed’’
60 King and queen?
61 Exhibiting the effects of too little sleep, say
63 The three R’s?
65 Stays optimistic
67 Bottomless void
71 Quill go-with
74 Note in the C minor scale
75 Raw power
76 Salon job, informally
77 Develops, as an idea
78 Like some high-quality bonds
79 They might tie the room together
81 Bout enders, for short
82 Caballero, e.g.
84 Bog contents
85 Hosts
86 Nag
89 Dress for graduation
93 Razzle-dazzle
95 Contented sigh
97 Superman’s birth name
98 A pomegranate can contain a few hundred of these
100 Corkage ____
102 Name of either brother in a classic Nickelodeon sitcom
106 Computing pioneer Lovelace
107 Teeny
108 Rule, informally
109 Menu eponym
110 Pint contents
