Across

1 Conveniently forgets to mention, maybe

6 Big name in investing

12 How many writers work

18 Ran out of patience

19 Meghan ____, Grammy’s 2015 Best New Artist

21 Get warmed up

22 Word with water or Electric

23 Meaningful work?

25 Rock bottom

26 Special ____

27 Like TV’s Niles Crane and Monica Geller

28 Their existence is debatable

30 Conflict in 2017’s ‘‘Wonder Woman,’’ in brief

32 Source of Supergirl’s powers

33 Clothing line

36 Ballet supporter, e.g.

41 N.A.A.C.P. ____ Awards

43 REI competitor

44 Shout of support

45 Gamelan instruments

46 Unflappable

51 Basic point

52 Main squeeze, in modern lingo

53 Texas hold ’em pair nicknamed ‘‘ducks’’

54 ‘‘____ and Fugue in D Minor’’ (piece used in ‘‘Fantasia’’)

56 Lucifer

58 The ‘‘vice of narrow souls,’’ per Balzac

59 Goddess who sprang from her father’s head

60 Bibliophile : books :: oenophile : ____

61 ‘‘Imperialism, the Highest Stage of Capitalism’’ author

62 Muck

63 Present without being present

66 Ship for 28-Across

69 Like a space cadet

70 Part of the body named after Dr. Ernst Gräfenberg

71 Accustomed (to)

73 On edibles, say

75 A shore thing

76 Posted one’s thoughts

77 Makes a comeback?

78 Souvenir for a Final Four team

79 Ingredient in many balms

81 Hones

82 Lock

83 Company with an iconic yellow Running Man logo

84 ‘‘The Lion King’’ trio

86 Receiver of private instruction

87 Ritzy transports

94 Japanese prime minister before Suga

95 Hosp. diagnostic

96 Where Gal Gadot was born: Abbr.

97 Instigate

98 Once

102 Not worth a ____

105 Pal of Buzz Lightyear

106 You wouldn’t want them to have a crush on you

110 Director DeMille

111 Chuck E. Cheeses, in part

112 One way to go

113 Better than

114 Off course

115 One of the Magi, along with Melchior and Balthazar

116 Designated things for bikes and buses

Down

1 ‘‘Sick burn!’’

2 Peace Nobelist Yousafzai

3 Cry of success

4 More orderly

5 Fuel for a camp stove

6 Houston A.L.er

7 Field’s yield

8 Macbeth trio

9 Golfer Michelle

10 Sight on an M. C. Escher Möbius strip

11 Balkan region

12 Director Welles

13 Fastidious

14 Feng ____

15 As things might happen

16 Something bottled in Cannes

17 Price abbr.

20 GPS recommendation: Abbr.

21 Look over

24 Get a move on

29 Kenan Thompson is its longest-tenured member, for short

30 Reminiscence about an epic party

31 Ming-Na who starred as Mulan in 1998’s ‘‘Mulan’’

34 Played a Halloween prank on

35 Pickle

37 Olympic gold-medal gymnast Korbut

38 Govt. agency that Jimmy Woo works for on ‘‘WandaVision’’

39 Santiago of ‘‘Scandal’’

40 Horse of a different color

41 ‘‘Aha!’’

42 Sit shiva, e.g.

46 Male deer

47 Completely, after ‘‘in’’

48 Diez menos dos

49 Most of Greenland

50 Like dim sum

52 One hitting the low notes

53 Name that means ‘‘God is my judge’’

55 Some Chevy S.U.V.s

57 Present, e.g.

58 She/____

60 Droll

61 Kid ____

64 Denouement

65 One who asks a lot of questions

66 The munchies, e.g.

67 Step 2?

68 Nine to five, for example

69 Animal on Ontario’s coat of arms

72 ‘‘Not this again!’’

73 Take out of the game

74 Law that led to a 1773 revolt

75 Actress Ward

76 Abacus piece

77 James who sang ‘‘At Last’’

78 Nary a trace (of)

80 & 83 Puzzle solver’s starting point

84 Altitudes: Abbr.

85 It guards against UVB

88 Like the sun at dawn

89 Lite

90 Little blob

91 Critic of the Great Society

92 Radicchio relative

93 Distinctive flairs

95 Real, in Rio

99 Disney villain voiced by Jeremy Irons

100 Bar mixer

101 The Cardinals, on scoreboards

102 Series that might feature a long-lost father-uncle

103 Only known animal to prey on great white sharks

104 Person calling tech support, say

106 Bleat

107 Some conjunctions

108 Summer worker, in brief?

109 French possessive

Diagonals (in mixed order)

• Breakfast side dish

• Compassionate

• Nickname for Mars

• Starts drinking

• Truly magnificent

0
0
0
0
0