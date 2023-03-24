David Tuffs, of Pacific Grove, Calif., is a master’s student in linguistics at the University of California, Santa Cruz. He’s writing a thesis on negative verb forms in Mixtec, an Indigenous language in Mexico. To find potential theme answers for this puzzle, he used Java and a database of English phrases, then worked to get the most elegant examples. This is David’s sixth puzzle and second Sunday for The Times. — W.S.
10 Emulate Rockin’ Robin, in a 1958 hit
20 Hemingway’s home for over 20 years
22 One in charge of Brownies and cookies?/Easy to understand
26 Drink with a domed lid
27 More than just compact
29 Feature of an ungulate
30 Dance move used to teach children how to limit spreading germs while sneezing
31 Post-dryer chore/Splendid
37 Shawkat of ‘‘Arrested Development’’
40 Apt name for a horticulturist?
44 Ring or belt, essentially
45 One whom the bride and groom didn’t invite/Steal a meal
53 Predators whose genus name translates to ‘‘of the kingdom of the dead’’
56 Speaker of the catchphrase ‘‘Did I do that?’’ on 1990s TV
62 Utopia/Occasionally, poetically
66 With 72-Across, post-sledding mugful
70 Potential result of a strike
82 German deli meat/Discussion
85 One might be raised on a farm
86 ‘‘Washboard’’ features
88 M.L.B. player with over 600 career home runs, to fans
89 Mushy ____ (British side dish)
90 Poehler of ‘‘Inside Out’’
96 They might result in booby prizes/Physical discomforts
101 Sportsman of the Century, per Sports Illustrated
104 Stop running, in a way
105 Words with motion or stone
107 ‘‘Don’t Matter’’ singer, 2007
109 Issue featuring celebrity issues/Repeatedly
112 ‘‘Bloody’’ English monarch
114 John known as the ‘‘Father of the National Parks’’
117 2012 Seth MacFarlane film with a 2015 sequel
4 Popular French periodical
5 Article in a French periodical
8 Intermission follower, often
9 Party person, informally
10 Siddhartha Gautama by another name
13 California’s ____ Tree National Park
14 Brown of the Food Network
24 National birds of Germany, Egypt and Mexico
31 Stereotypical name for a female poodle
34 It might end on a high note
42 Glass of ‘‘This American Life’’
45 Lettuce, in many a low-carb recipe
48 Part of a goat or Africa
55 Lee who wrote ‘‘Go Set a Watchman’’
63 What gerunds are formed from
65 ‘‘99 Luftballons’’ singer
66 Three sheets to the wind
71 Modern lead-in to -ade
73 Many a 21st-century liberal
76 Ohio site of the first Quaker Oats factory
81 Go with the wind, in a way
83 Where you hope to get a good deal
91 Clicks ‘‘I agree,’’ maybe
92 Where to let a sleeping dog lie
93 Do some taxing work online?
94 Start of many a T-shirt slogan
95 Most of it is found underwater
97 Home of the world’s busiest train station (3.5 million daily commuters)
99 River through Pakistan
100 Many interstate vehicles
108 ‘‘Am I oversharing?’’
111 Major health legislation of 2010, in brief
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.