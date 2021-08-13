Matthew Stock, who turns 25 this month, works for a math-education nonprofit in East St. Louis, Ill. The idea for this puzzle came about in January, when he was on a long road trip and passed a Honda Odyssey. He reinterpreted the name as ‘‘Honda odyssey’’ (small ‘‘o’’), which aptly described what he was on. That bit of wordplay didn’t make it into this puzzle, but similar ones with other brand names did. This is Matthew’s sixth Times crossword, and his second Sunday. — W.S.

Across

1 A is one

8 Ozone-harming compounds, for short

12 Actor Guy

18 ‘‘How awesome!’’

19 Play with, as a cat might a toy mouse

20 Naysayers

21 Five guys?

23 It might have desks and drawers

24 Shade of purple

25 Those: Sp.

26 Green giant?

28 Ambulance driver, for short

30 Finished first

32 ‘‘____-ching!’’

33 Just

34 Like basalt and obsidian

37 Something sent on a Listserv

40 Police broadcast, for short

41 ‘‘Special Agent ____’’ (animated Disney show about a bear)

42 Main character in Larry McMurtry’s ‘‘Lonesome Dove’’

43 Apt name for a Christmas caroler?

44 ____ Clarendon, first openly transgender W.N.B.A. player

48 Jolly rancher?

51 Hole

52 Diagnosis characterized by repetitive behavior, in brief

53 Focus of a marathon runner’s training

54 Grand opening?

55 Sides (with)

58 ____ school

59 Dessert with some assembly required

61 Grammy recipient Lisa

63 What pro bono lawyers waive

65 General mills?

69 The British 20-pence and 50-pence coins, geometrically

71 Member of a South Asian diaspora

72 Photo finish

75 Every last drop

76 Bank, often

78 Exams offered four times a year, for short

81 Grown-up pup

82 ‘‘I promise I won’t laugh,’’ often

83 Certain guiding principle

84 Texas instruments?

87 Meadow grass with brushlike spikes

90 Fermented Baltic drink

91 ‘‘Ugh, gross’’

92 Stag’s date?

93 Doc treating sinus infections

94 X, in linear functions

95 Dolphins’ div.

97 Like many a company softball game

99 ‘‘That stinks!’’

100 Subj. devoting extra time to idioms

102 ____ milk

103 Band aid?

107 Truce

109 Litter-box emanation

113 Efflux

114 Old navy?

117 Like many a grillmaster

118 Supermodel Kate

119 Headache helper

120 Took a little look

121 [Hey, over here!]

122 Rough patch

Down

1 Standing on

2 Texter’s ‘‘Hilarious!’’

3 Soy something

4 Ones working block by block?

5 Hoodwink

6 Drift apart

7 Certain Ivy Leaguers

8 Pac-12 school, informally

9 Qualification shorthand

10 ‘‘Ple-e-e-ease?’’

11 Help when writing a letter

12 Its national drink is the pisco sour

13 State of disorder

14 Some vacation rentals

15 Lube up again

16 Old pal

17 Actress ____ Creed-Miles

19 South American capital

20 Figures

22 Statements of will?

27 ‘‘The power of global trade’’ sloganeer

29 ____ Millions

31 Into crystals and auras, say

34 Its calendar began in A.D. 622

35 Inflated feeling of infallibility

36 Letters on a stamp

38 ____ B or ____ C of the Spice Girls

39 Actor Alan of ‘‘Crimes and Misdemeanors’’

40 Binghamton Rumble Ponies or Birmingham Barons

41 ‘‘My b!’’

43 Sign

44 Feudal lord

45 Plots of western films?

46 Brain-freeze cause, maybe

47 Does a summer job?

49 Warrant

50 Magic can be seen here

51 Relating to land, old-style

56 They can help you see or taste

57 Like the odds of finding a needle in a haystack

60 Airline based near Tel Aviv

62 Deserving of a timeout, say

64 Big spread

66 ‘‘No need to elaborate’’

67 Like the Hmong language

68 ____ Ng, author of ‘‘Little Fires Everywhere’’

69 12/24, e.g.

70 ____ Perlman, role for Timothée Chalamet in ‘‘Call Me by Your Name’’

73 Means of divination

74 ‘‘What ____?’’

77 Indicate availability, in a way

79 ‘‘Weekend, here I come!’’

80 Side dish at a barbecue

85 Upsilon preceder

86 Producer of the world’s most widely read consumer catalog

88 Genre for One Direction

89 ‘‘.?.?. finished!’’

90 Ties

94 Android alternative

95 Exclamation after a sigh

96 Teeny-tiny

97 Sporty wheels

98 Eccentric

99 Explorer Richard who made the first flight over the South Pole

101 Attempt to control the narrative, in a way

103 Lava, e.g.

104 Took to court

105 Omar of ‘‘Love & Basketball’’

106 Rolls around while exercising?

108 Quick talk

110 What nyctophobia is the fear of

111 Slobbery cartoon character

112 ‘‘____ over’’ (words after letting off steam)

115 Often-contracted word

116 Tech sch. in Troy, N.Y.

