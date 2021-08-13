Matthew Stock, who turns 25 this month, works for a math-education nonprofit in East St. Louis, Ill. The idea for this puzzle came about in January, when he was on a long road trip and passed a Honda Odyssey. He reinterpreted the name as ‘‘Honda odyssey’’ (small ‘‘o’’), which aptly described what he was on. That bit of wordplay didn’t make it into this puzzle, but similar ones with other brand names did. This is Matthew’s sixth Times crossword, and his second Sunday. — W.S.
Across
1 A is one
8 Ozone-harming compounds, for short
12 Actor Guy
18 ‘‘How awesome!’’
19 Play with, as a cat might a toy mouse
20 Naysayers
21 Five guys?
23 It might have desks and drawers
24 Shade of purple
25 Those: Sp.
26 Green giant?
28 Ambulance driver, for short
30 Finished first
32 ‘‘____-ching!’’
33 Just
34 Like basalt and obsidian
37 Something sent on a Listserv
40 Police broadcast, for short
41 ‘‘Special Agent ____’’ (animated Disney show about a bear)
42 Main character in Larry McMurtry’s ‘‘Lonesome Dove’’
43 Apt name for a Christmas caroler?
44 ____ Clarendon, first openly transgender W.N.B.A. player
48 Jolly rancher?
51 Hole
52 Diagnosis characterized by repetitive behavior, in brief
53 Focus of a marathon runner’s training
54 Grand opening?
55 Sides (with)
58 ____ school
59 Dessert with some assembly required
61 Grammy recipient Lisa
63 What pro bono lawyers waive
65 General mills?
69 The British 20-pence and 50-pence coins, geometrically
71 Member of a South Asian diaspora
72 Photo finish
75 Every last drop
76 Bank, often
78 Exams offered four times a year, for short
81 Grown-up pup
82 ‘‘I promise I won’t laugh,’’ often
83 Certain guiding principle
84 Texas instruments?
87 Meadow grass with brushlike spikes
90 Fermented Baltic drink
91 ‘‘Ugh, gross’’
92 Stag’s date?
93 Doc treating sinus infections
94 X, in linear functions
95 Dolphins’ div.
97 Like many a company softball game
99 ‘‘That stinks!’’
100 Subj. devoting extra time to idioms
102 ____ milk
103 Band aid?
107 Truce
109 Litter-box emanation
113 Efflux
114 Old navy?
117 Like many a grillmaster
118 Supermodel Kate
119 Headache helper
120 Took a little look
121 [Hey, over here!]
122 Rough patch
Down
1 Standing on
2 Texter’s ‘‘Hilarious!’’
3 Soy something
4 Ones working block by block?
5 Hoodwink
6 Drift apart
7 Certain Ivy Leaguers
8 Pac-12 school, informally
9 Qualification shorthand
10 ‘‘Ple-e-e-ease?’’
11 Help when writing a letter
12 Its national drink is the pisco sour
13 State of disorder
14 Some vacation rentals
15 Lube up again
16 Old pal
17 Actress ____ Creed-Miles
19 South American capital
20 Figures
22 Statements of will?
27 ‘‘The power of global trade’’ sloganeer
29 ____ Millions
31 Into crystals and auras, say
34 Its calendar began in A.D. 622
35 Inflated feeling of infallibility
36 Letters on a stamp
38 ____ B or ____ C of the Spice Girls
39 Actor Alan of ‘‘Crimes and Misdemeanors’’
40 Binghamton Rumble Ponies or Birmingham Barons
41 ‘‘My b!’’
43 Sign
44 Feudal lord
45 Plots of western films?
46 Brain-freeze cause, maybe
47 Does a summer job?
49 Warrant
50 Magic can be seen here
51 Relating to land, old-style
56 They can help you see or taste
57 Like the odds of finding a needle in a haystack
60 Airline based near Tel Aviv
62 Deserving of a timeout, say
64 Big spread
66 ‘‘No need to elaborate’’
67 Like the Hmong language
68 ____ Ng, author of ‘‘Little Fires Everywhere’’
69 12/24, e.g.
70 ____ Perlman, role for Timothée Chalamet in ‘‘Call Me by Your Name’’
73 Means of divination
74 ‘‘What ____?’’
77 Indicate availability, in a way
79 ‘‘Weekend, here I come!’’
80 Side dish at a barbecue
85 Upsilon preceder
86 Producer of the world’s most widely read consumer catalog
88 Genre for One Direction
89 ‘‘.?.?. finished!’’
90 Ties
94 Android alternative
95 Exclamation after a sigh
96 Teeny-tiny
97 Sporty wheels
98 Eccentric
99 Explorer Richard who made the first flight over the South Pole
101 Attempt to control the narrative, in a way
103 Lava, e.g.
104 Took to court
105 Omar of ‘‘Love & Basketball’’
106 Rolls around while exercising?
108 Quick talk
110 What nyctophobia is the fear of
111 Slobbery cartoon character
112 ‘‘____ over’’ (words after letting off steam)
115 Often-contracted word
116 Tech sch. in Troy, N.Y.
