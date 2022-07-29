Greg Slovacek is a software engineer from San Francisco. This is his first published crossword. He finds puzzle making similar in a way to programming — each involves problem-solving within constraints. He enjoys puzzles that have layers to be uncovered, which is certainly true of today’s. — W.S.
A note on Texas hold’em (useful for completing this puzzle): Players seek to combine up to two of the cards they hold with cards laid out on the table to make the best possible five-card poker hand.
1 Italian almond-flavored cookies
18 Local at St. Mark’s Square
22 Plant with clusters of tiny white flowers
26 Source of the phrase ‘‘Look before you leap’’
28 Opportunity for making professional connections
31 Traditional Easter entree
38 More versed in esoterica, maybe
41 Reason one might not go out for a long time?
43 ‘‘Forbidden’’ fragrance
46 Biblical verb with thou
57 Fruit also called blackthorn
65 Waterworks, e.g.: Abbr.
71 Control element in medical trials
75 Do some hemming, but not hawing
78 Waters of the world, figuratively
80 From Serbia or Croatia, say
81 Anne Hathaway’s role in 2010’s ‘‘Alice in Wonderland’’
83 Actress Perlman of ‘‘Cheers’’
85 Uses a ride-ordering service
86 Public discussion venues
92 Roulette bets with nearly 1:1 odds
96 Steve Martin, Tina Fey and Drew Barrymore, all more than five times
101 Fraser of 1999’s ‘‘The Mummy’’
107 Part of U.S.D.A.: Abbr.
108 Original first name of Mickey Mouse
111 It can have a French or pistol grip
112 What can keep a bubble from bursting
119 F.D.R. initiative for workers’ rights
126 ‘‘Whole ____ Love’’ (Led Zeppelin hit)
130 Philosopher Descartes
131 1998 Matt Damon film featuring this puzzle’s game
1 Pop culture sister site of The Onion
3 Flowers like marigolds and petunias
6 ‘‘____ consummation/Devoutly to be wish’d’’: Hamlet
9 Apollo vehicle, for short
12 Like a geocentric orbit in which the orbital period is more than 24 hours
16 They might be down for a nap
19 Some tow jobs, for short
29 Resort chain since 1950
35 The Tabard in ‘‘The Canterbury Tales,’’ e.g.
36 They’re picked by the picky
39 123-Across’s holding that wins this puzzle’s game
42 Indicator on a clock ... or one of four in this puzzle?
44 How words may be recited
45 Language in which ‘‘khoobsurat’’ means ‘‘beautiful’’
49 ‘‘America’’ singer, 1981
51 Noted sparkling wine region
55 Fore, for the H.M.S. Pinafore
61 Site of a counter offer?
63 Literature, theater, filmmaking and others
64 Rave attendees, for example
67 Title meaning ‘‘commander’’
68 Benching targets, informally
86 Missouri site of 2014 civil rights protests
91 Counterpart of ‘‘Thx’’
95 Common component of a tiki-bar cocktail
99 One picking up the tab
101 ‘‘Purple’’ and ‘‘Thai’’ herbs
109 Public-transit customer
114 Place to dine on a train
116 Account creator, maybe
117 ‘‘____ Excited’’ (Pointer Sisters song)
118 Yearly January speech to Congress: Abbr.
125 1960s campus activist grp.
