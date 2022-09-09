ANIMAL HYBRIDS
By Ori Brian
Ori Brian is a product manager at Amazon, currently in Los Angeles but relocating soon to London. He became interested in crosswords while a student at the University of Chicago, where he solved puzzles in the dining hall with friends. He quickly started constructing. In 2016 The Times published the first crossword he ever made. This is Ori’s ninth puzzle (and first Sunday) for the paper. — W.S.
ACROSS
1 Gaelic garment
7 Creatures described as catarrhine, from the Latin for ‘‘downward-nosed’’
11 Like Antarctica
15 Spare part?
18 Granada grandpa
19 Cut deeply
20 ‘‘Ugh, ____ people!’’
21 Go down, in a way
22 Get a party started? [bee, hare, tick]
24 Morning TV host Kotb
25 ‘‘Potent Potables for $1,000, ____’’ (onetime TV request)
26 Crestfallen
27 Actress Seyfried of ‘‘The Dropout’’
28 Buzzkill [bat, elk, newt]
30 Bias
31 Subjects of some promotions
33 Natural source of glitter
34 A little of a lot? [carp, pig, snake]
38 TV, newspapers, streaming services, etc.
42 How a video game might be played by beginners
43 Ending with orange
44 Best-selling author Hoag
45 Strong connection
46 Pennsylvania school, for short
47 Locale of many vines [cat, elephant, worm]
51 Opposite of une adversaire
52 Fancy flower holders
53 Life preserver?
54 Al-____, family of Syrian leaders
55 Goes wild
57 Glitzy, informally
59 Prankster’s offerings
61 Nonmedical org. that uses X-rays
62 Something you might step on by the shower [cobra, moth, seal]
65 Inits. in biotech
68 Legal-contract phrase
69 ‘‘My bad!’’
70 Make dry, as salmon
72 Pain-relief pill
75 Placeholder inits.
76 3 ft. x 5 ft., e.g.
77 ‘‘So it goes’’
78 Long-running soap opera that debuted in 1963 [ant, gorilla, sheep]
83 One might be accessed by a QR code, nowadays
84 Warrant
85 Guard seen around a castle
86 401(k) alternative, in brief
87 Lean toward
89 Certain sports tiebreaker
91 London landmark [beetle, hog, rat]
94 Place
95 ____ song
97 Overnight perch
98 Bridge that’s painted International Orange [dog, eel, gnat]
101 Devilish look?
103 Boardroom V.I.P.
106 Drink with a spoon-straw
107 Floor square
108 Mixes animal species … as eight answers in this puzzle do?
110 Actress Perlman
111 In good condition
112 Wave to one’s math professor?
113 Gets around
114 Part of U.C.L.A.
115 Poetic tributes
116 Fire-tablet competitor
117 One of the Williamses
DOWN
1 Things seen in a window
2 Magic-trick starter
3 Felt bad about
4 Word with garden or party
5 Lime and soda, e.g.
6 A handful
7 Pros with negotiations
8 Was worthwhile, with ‘‘off’’
9 Bit of tomfoolery
10 With 47-Down, ‘‘That’s all’’ follower
11 Like a vampire’s face, stereotypically
12 Rhizome, to a botanist
13 Site to flick through flicks
14 Request for a hand
15 Fashionable spots
16 ‘‘Oh, gotcha’’
17 Immediately following
21 ‘N Sync member who later became a gay rights activist
23 Spend time together, in slang
28 ‘‘SmackDown’’ org.
29 Goal
30 Pair in the Winter Olympics
32 Maker of Chromebooks
34 Warhol’s ‘‘Marilyn Diptych,’’ e.g.
35 Antagonism
36 Target of a modern scan
37 Light touches
39 Medical-plan inits.
40 Sapa ____ (ancient emperor’s title)
41 Common cause of some impulsive behavior, in brief
44 Details to be negotiated
47 See 10-Down
48 Sacred hieroglyph
49 Sirs’ counterparts
50 ‘‘Beep!’’ source
52 Second caliph of Sunni Islam
56 Doubleday who is miscredited with inventing baseball
57 Merchant’s stock
58 Cut (off)
59 Auctioneer’s aid
60 Name that’s a letter off from 25-Across
63 One might develop consciousness in a sci-fi story
64 Nightspot in a Manilow hit, in brief
65 What you can rarely do at a red light
66 Kvetch
67 ‘‘Yeah, whatever you say’’
68 ‘‘Beats me’’
71 Tried to fight
72 A long, long time
73 Genesis matriarch
74 Matriculation group
75 ‘‘No! Not true!’’
76 Wild guess
79 End up being
80 ____ Malnati’s, Chicago-style pizza chain
81 Rug thickness
82 Strong hold
87 Gray-brown flycatchers
88 Book
90 Summer top
91 Test for future Ph.D.s
92 Wiped out
93 Sippy-cup users
96 Agenda topics
98 Word with power, talk or band
99 Number of planetas en el sistema solar
100 Fasten with a belt
102 Chaplin of ‘‘Game of Thrones’’
103 Surrender
104 Summit of Mount Purgatory, in Dante’s ‘‘Divine Comedy’’
105 Mount in Greek myth
108 Show with a Miami spinoff
109 Symbol for an audio device
